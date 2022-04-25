GUJCET 2022 Answer Key To Be Released Today at gujcet.gseb.org, Get Direct Link Here

GUJCET Answer Key 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to release the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) answer key 2022 today. It will be released in online mode in the form of PDF at gujcet.gseb.org. To download the answer key of GUJCET 2022, candidates will not have to use any login credentials.

After the release of the GUJCET answer key, students will also be able to calculate their probable scores. Also, GSEB will announce the GUJCET result by the second week of May in online mode. GUJCET was conducted on 18th April 2022. Gujarat Common Entrance Test is conducted for admission in BTech and BPharma courses in all of the participating engineering and pharmacy colleges across the state.

GUJCET Dates 2022

Events Dates GUJCET Answer Key 25th April 2022 (Expected) GUJCET Result Second Week of May 2022 GUJCET Exam 18th April 2022

How To Download GUJCET 2022 Answer Key PDF?

With the help of Gujrat CET answer key 2022, candidates will be able to calculate their probable scores before the declaration of results. Go through the steps to know how to download the GUJCET 2022 answer key -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of GUJCET - gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2 - On the homepage, go to the link - GUJCET Answer key.

Step 3 - Click on it, and a new page will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4 - GUJCET 2022 answer key will be displayed as a PDF file.

Step 5 - Download and save the PDF.

What After the Release of GUJCET Answer Key 2022?

After the release of the Gujarat CET 2022 answer key, if a candidate have any objections, then they can challenge the same. For that, they have to wait until the authorities initiate the answer key objection raising facility. It is to be noted that the answer key challenge will be available in offline mode only.

They can raise objections by filling out the offline form and sending it through email. Also, they need to pay a processing fee of Rs. 500 (through e-challan) for every question. Once all the objections have been solved, the authorities will soon release the final GUJCET answer key 2022.

GUJCET Result 2022

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the GUJCET 2022 result after the release of final answer key. It is expected to be available in the second week of May 2022. Candidates will be able to check the GUJCET result from the official website - gujcet.gseb.org. The login detail required to check the GUJCET result 2022 is six-digit seat number.

