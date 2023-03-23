GUJCET 2023: Admit Card at gujcet.gsebht.in, Know How to Download Here

GUJCET 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has issued the GUJCET 2023 admit cards in online mode. Students who are appearing for the GUJCET examinations 2023 to get admission into various Engineering and Pharmacy courses can check and download the GUJCET 2023 hall ticket from the official website - gujcet.gsebht.in or gseb.org.

According to the official schedule, the GUJCET 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 3 in single shift starting from 10 am to 4 pm at various exam centres across the state. Candidates are advised to carry their GUJCET 2023 admit cards at the exam centre as no students will be allowed to write the exam without a GUJCET hall ticket 2023.

GUJCET 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to Download GUJCET 2023 Admit Card?

Students who are appearing for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test examinations 2023 can follow the below-given steps to download the GUJCET 2023 hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSHSEB - gujcet.gsebht.in

Step 2: Enter all the required details i.e. Mobile Number, Email ID, Application number and Birth Date

Step 3: Now, click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 4: The GUJCET 2023 Admit Card window will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the GUJCET 2023 Hall Ticket

Step 6: Take a few printouts of the GUJCET 2023 admit card for future reference

GUJCET 2023

As per the recent updates, the GUJCET 2023 exam will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) including Physics, Chemistry and Biology sections carrying 40 marks each. Moreover, the syllabus of the GUJCET 2023 is similar to the Class 12th science NCERT syllabus.

