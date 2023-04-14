GUJCET 2023 Answer Key Released at gseb.org, Know How to Download Here

Gujarat GUJCET 2023 Answer Key: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have issued the Gujarat GUJCET answer key in online mode. Those candidates who have given the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2023 can check and download the provisional answer key from the official website- gseb.org

According to the official notification, the examination authorities have opened the objection window. Candidates can raise their objections against the answer key till April 18, 2023, by 6 pm in online mode. In order to raise the objections, candidates will have to make the payment of Rs 500 per question after submitting the necessary documents to the respective email id- gujcetkey@gmail.com. Candidates are also informed that the payment of the specified fees will be paid in the SBI Bank only.

How to Download GUJCET Answer Key 2023?

Candidates who have appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps to check and download the answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GUJCET exam i.e. gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the GUJCET answer key 2023 direct link available on the homepage

Step 3: The answer key will appear in the pdf format

Step 4: Download the Gujarat GUJCET 2023 answer key and take a few printouts for future reference

GUJCET 2023

The Gujarat GUJCET entrance exam was conducted on April 3, 2023, from 10 am to 4 pm at various test centres across the state. Candidates who have appeared for the exam to get admission into various engineering programmes can check their objections till April 18, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to submit their queries before the deadline as no further extensions will be provided.

