GUJCET 2023: Application Ends Tomorrow, Know How To Apply Here

GUJCET 2023: The GSHSEB (Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board) will close the application process for GUJCET 2023 entrance examination tomorrow, January 20, 2023. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the GUJCET 2023 to get admission into various Engineering and Pharmacy degree and diploma programmes can register themselves through the official website- gujcet.gseb.org.

As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the GUJCET 2023 must have completed their class 12th or any equivalent from a recognised board or institution. However, the Gujarat board is conducting the GUJCET 2023 examination for the A, B and AB group students of the HSC Science stream.

GUJCET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to Register for GUJCET 2023?

Candidates who want to pursue their careers in Pharmacy and Engineering courses and are appearing for GUJCET 2023 can follow these steps to complete the GUJCET 2023 registration process.

Step 1: Visit GSHSEB's official website- gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the New Candidate Registration link visible on the website

Step 3: Login by entering the necessary details i.e. phone number, email ID

Step 4: Now, fill out the GUJCET 2023 admission application form and complete the registration process

Step 5: Upload all the required documents

Step 6: Click on submit

Step 7: Make the payment of the GUJCET 2023 application fee

Step 8: Download the confirmation page

Step 9: Take a printout of the confirmation page for future use

GUJCET 2023 Application Fee

As per the recent updates, students who are eligible and are appearing for the GUJCET 2023 exam need to submit Rs 300 as an application fee by making an online payment through SBI e-Pay System i.e. Debit card, Credit card, net banking, or any SBI branch across the country.

