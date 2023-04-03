GUJCET 2023: Exam Begin Today, Check Exam Day Important Guidelines Here

GUJCET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has commenced the GUJCET exam today, April 3, 2023, in offline mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test to get admission into various engineering programmes are required to reach the exam centre at least one hour prior to the examination. They can click on the direct link given below to download the GUJCET hall ticket.

GUJCET Admit Card 2023- Direct Link

GUJCET Exam Timings 2023

According to the official schedule, the GUJCET examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to start from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift will start from 2 pm to 4 pm respectively. Candidates are advised to bring their admit cards along with the other important documents to the exam centre

GUJCET 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates who are appearing for the GUJCET exam 2023 can check the exam day guidelines here

Candidates are advised to carry their respective GUJCET 2023 hall tickets at the exam centre as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card

Candidates are requested to reach the exam hall at least one hour prior to the commencement of the examination.

Avoid carrying any kind of electronic devices i.e. Bluetooth, GPS, smartphones, digital watches, calculators etc inside the exam hall.

Candidates are also advised to follow the respective COVID guidelines at the exam centre

No candidates will be allowed to leave the exam hall before the GUJCET exam concludes.

GUJCET 2023 Exam Details

As per the recent updates, the GUJCET 2023 exam will have computer-based questions consisting of physics, biology, chemistry and mathematics section. The syllabus for the GUJCET exam is similar to the class 12th science stream based on the NCERT, whereas candidates will get 60 minutes to complete the exam.

