GUJCET 2023 Exam Date Announced, Check Paper Pattern Here

GUJCET 2023 Exam Date Announced: As per the latest updates, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 exam date. According to the schedule, GUJCET 2023 will be conducted on April 3, 2023. Authorities have also extended the application deadline for the entrance test. The candidates can now fill out the GUJCET 2023 application form until January 25, 2023.

Candidates appearing for the GUJCET 2023 must carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof. These are necessary for a candidate to be granted entry into the examination hall. Authorities have not released the hall ticket yet. However, it is expected that it will be released at least 1 week before the GUJCET 2023 on the official website i.e. gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET 2023 Exam Pattern

As per the official schedule, GUJCET 2023 will be conducted on April 3, 2023, from 10 am to 4 pm at various examination centers. The syllabus for this exam is similar to the Class 12th science stream syllabus based on NCERT.

The GUJCET 2023 will comprise MCQ-based questions. It will have physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics sections. Each section is awarded 40 marks. Candidates will be given 60 minutes to solve each of them.

How to Download GUJCET 2023 Admit Card?

The GUJCET 2023 admit card will be released one week before the exam. Once released, candidates can check and download the admit card on the official website i.e. gujcet.gseb.org. They can follow these steps for the same-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on GUJCET 2023 admit card link

Step 3: Enter email ID, DOB, and GUJCET application number

Step 4: GUJCET 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the admit card

Step 6: Take a few printouts for examination purposes

