GUJCET 2023: Registration Date Extended to Jan 31, Apply at gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET 2023 Registrations: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have extended the last date for the GUJCET 2023 Registrations. According to the revised schedule, the last date for students to register for GUJCET 2023 is January 31, 2023. Candidates who have not yet applied for the GUJCET 2023 Registrations can visit the official website of GSEB to register for the entrance exam.

The GUJCET 2023 Registration link is available on the official website. To appear for the GUJCET 2023 entrance exam candidates are required to visit the official website and complete the registration process through the link given. After completing the registrations students can login to complete the GUJCET 2023 application fee.

GUJCET 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates can also apply for GUJCET 2023 through the direct link given here.

How to Apply for GUJCET 2023

The GUJCET 2023 Registration and application link is available on the official website of the board. To complete the GUJCET 2023 applications candidates can follow the below-given steps.

Step 1: Visit the GUJCET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the GUJCET 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required information in the registration link

Step 4: Login to complete the GUJCET 2023 application form

Step 5: Complete the GUJCET 2023 application form and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission

GUJCET 2023 Application Fee

The GUJCET 2023 Application fee has to be submitted online. According to the instructions given, candidates applying for GUJCET 2023 are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 350/- through the online payment link provided.

