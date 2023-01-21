    GUJCET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply Till Jan 25 at gujcet.gseb.org

    Updated: Jan 21, 2023 12:25 IST
    GUJCET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended: As per the latest updates, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has extended the application deadline for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023. Now, candidates can apply for GUJCET 2023 till January 25, 2023. For registration purposes, they need to visit the official website i.e. gujcet.gseb.org and gseb.org.

    Earlier, the last date to apply for GUJCET 2023 is January 20, 2023. However, authorities have not released the GUJCET 2023 exam date yet. Candidates willing to fill out the application form will have to pay an application fee of Rs 350. It can be paid via the SBIePay system (credit card, debit card, net banking) or through any SBI branch of the country.

    GUJCET 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

    How to Apply for GUJCET 2023?

    Authorities have extended the registration deadline for GUJCET 2023. Aspirants can apply for the exam till January 25, 2023. They can follow these steps to register-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. gujcet.gseb.org 
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on new candidate registration
    • Step 3: Register by entering required details
    • Step 4: Now, log in using registered email ID and password
    • Step 5: Fill in personal and academic details
    • Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee
    • Step 7: Submit the form and take few printouts

    GUJCET 2023 Exam 

    GUJCET 2023 exam will be conducted in all districts of Gujarat in 2 shifts from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm in offline mode as a Pen-Paper based test. GUJCET 2023 question paper will have MCQ-type questions from Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics from classes 11th and 12th Gujarat Board.

