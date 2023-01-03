GUJCET 2023 Registration To Start From January 6 at gseb.org, Check Steps To Apply Here

GUJCET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) registration dates 2023. As per the announced dates, the GUJCET application form 2023 will be available from January 6 in online mode. Interested candidates can apply for GUJCET 2023 till January 20. They can fill up the application form of Gujarat CET at the official website - gujcet.gseb.org.

As of now, GSEB has only released the registration dates, GUJCET exam dates 2023 are yet to be announced. Once announced, candidates will be able to check the GUJCET dates 2023 here as well as on the official website. GUJCET is conducted for admission to many engineering UG courses offered by the government, self-financed institutes in the Gujarat state.

GUJCET 2023 Dates

Events Dates Release of GUJCET Application Form January 6, 2023 Last date to apply January 20, 2023 GUJCET exam To be Notified

How To Register for GUJCET 2023?

The application form for the Gujarat CET 2023 will be available in online mode on the official website. Also, while filling up the form, candidates need to keep the specified documents ready. Go through the steps to know how to fill-up the online form of GUJCET 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of GUJCET - gseb.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on GUJCET registration.

3rd Step - First, pay the Gujarat CET application fee.

4th Step - Now, fill in the application form of GUJCET.

5th Step - Upload the prescribed documents.

6th Step - Now, preview and submit the application form.

The application fee of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test is Rs.300. Candidates have to pay the fees through online mode - SBIePay system (credit card/ debit card/ net banking) or any of the SBI branches through SBIePay option of SBI branch payment.

Who are eligible for GUJCET 2023?

Before registering for GUJCET, candidates must make sure that they fulfill all the GUJCET 2023 eligibility criteria. As per the GUJCET eligibility criteria, candidates must have secured at least 45% marks in aggregate (40% for SC/ST/SEBC/EWS candidates) in Class 12 or its equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and any one among Chemistry, Biology, Computer or Vocational Course as an optional subject.

Also Read: Gujarat Board Time Table 2023 (OUT): Check GSEB SSC and HSC Exam Dates Here