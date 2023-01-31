    GUJCET 2023: Registration Window with Late Fee to Close Today, Apply at gujcet.gseb.org

    GUJCET 2023 Registration window with late fee to close today. Candidates yet to apply for the GUJCET 2023 entrance exam can visit the official website to complete the registration process and submit the late fee.

    Updated: Jan 31, 2023 10:31 IST
    GUJCET 2023 Registrations: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will close the GUJCET 2023 Registration window with a late fee today - January 31, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply for the GUJCET 2023 exams can visit the official website today to apply. 

    According to the official notification available on the official website, ‘Last Date for Filling, Saving and Submitting GUJCET 2023 Application Form is Extended till 31/01/2023 with Late Fee’ The GUJCET 2023 entrance exams are scheduled to be conducted on April 3, 2023. 

    GUJCET 2023 Applications are available on the official website - gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to complete the GUJCET 2023 Registration process.

    GUJCET 2023 Registrations - Click Here

    How to complete GUJCET 2023 Registrations

    The GUJCET 2023 Registration link is available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the GUJCET 2023 entrance exams can visit the official website of GUJCET 2023 to complete the registration process.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of GUJCET

    Step 2: Click on ‘New Registration’ link provided

    Step 3: Enter the required details and create the login credentials

    Step 4: Login to fill out the GUJCET 2023 application form

    Step 5: Submit the GUJCET 2023 Application form with late fee

    Step 6: Click on the final submission link

    What after GUJCET 2023 Registrations

    After the GUJCET 2023 Registrations have completed, the board will release the GUJCET 2023 Admit Card. The Admit Card link will be available for download on the official website of the board. To download the GUJCET 2023 admit card students are required to enter the GUJCET 2023 login credentials. Updates regarding the GUJCET 2023 Admit Card will be provided here. 

