GUJCET 2023: Registration Window with Late Fee to Close Today, Apply at gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET 2023 Registrations: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will close the GUJCET 2023 Registration window with a late fee today - January 31, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply for the GUJCET 2023 exams can visit the official website today to apply.

According to the official notification available on the official website, ‘Last Date for Filling, Saving and Submitting GUJCET 2023 Application Form is Extended till 31/01/2023 with Late Fee’ The GUJCET 2023 entrance exams are scheduled to be conducted on April 3, 2023.

GUJCET 2023 Applications are available on the official website - gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to complete the GUJCET 2023 Registration process.

GUJCET 2023 Registrations - Click Here

How to complete GUJCET 2023 Registrations

The GUJCET 2023 Registration link is available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the GUJCET 2023 entrance exams can visit the official website of GUJCET 2023 to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GUJCET

Step 2: Click on ‘New Registration’ link provided

Step 3: Enter the required details and create the login credentials

Step 4: Login to fill out the GUJCET 2023 application form

Step 5: Submit the GUJCET 2023 Application form with late fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

What after GUJCET 2023 Registrations

After the GUJCET 2023 Registrations have completed, the board will release the GUJCET 2023 Admit Card. The Admit Card link will be available for download on the official website of the board. To download the GUJCET 2023 admit card students are required to enter the GUJCET 2023 login credentials. Updates regarding the GUJCET 2023 Admit Card will be provided here.

Also Read: GUJCET 2023: Registration Date Extended to Jan 31, Apply at gujcet.gseb.org