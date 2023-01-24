GUJCET 2023: Registrations Extended to Jan 25, Know How to Apply Here

GUJCET 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has extended the last date to apply for the GUJCET 2023 to January 25, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the GUJCET 2023 to get admission into Pharmacy and Engineering programmes can apply through the official website- gujcet.gseb.org.

Candidates appearing for the GUJCET 2023 are advised to carry their admit card along with the ID proof at the examination centre. However, the GSHSEB has not released the GUJCET 2023 admit card yet. It is expected that it will be issued at least one week before the GUJCET 2023 examination on the official website.

GUJCET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to Apply for GUJCET 2023?

Candidates appearing for the GUJCET 2023 can follow the below-given steps to know how to register themselves for GUJCET 2023 examination.

Step 1: Visit GSHSEB’s official website- gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the new registration link available on the website

Step 3: Now, enter the required details i.e. Mobile Number, Email ID

Step 4: Fill out the GUJCET 2023 registration form

Step 5: Upload all the valid documents

Step 6: Click on submit

Step 7: Make the payment of the GUJCET 2023 registration fee

Step 8: Download the confirmation page visible on the screen

Step 9: Take a printout for future reference

As per the recent updates, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 exam date. According to the official schedule, the GUJCET 2023 will be conducted on April 3, 2023, between 10 am to 4 pm.

