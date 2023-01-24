    GUJCET 2023: Registrations Extended to Jan 25, Know How to Apply Here

    The GSHSEB board has extended the GUJCET 2023 application dates till January 25, 2023. Candidates who have not applied yet can register through the official website- gujcet.gseb.org. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 24, 2023 15:02 IST
    GUJCET 2023 Registrations Extended to January 25
    GUJCET 2023 Registrations Extended to January 25

    GUJCET 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has extended the last date to apply for the GUJCET 2023 to January 25, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the GUJCET 2023 to get admission into Pharmacy and Engineering programmes can apply through the official website- gujcet.gseb.org.

    Candidates appearing for the GUJCET 2023 are advised to carry their admit card along with the ID proof at the examination centre. However, the GSHSEB has not released the GUJCET 2023 admit card yet. It is expected that it will be issued at least one week before the GUJCET 2023 examination on the official website.

    GUJCET 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link (Click Here)

    How to Apply for GUJCET 2023?

    Candidates appearing for the GUJCET 2023 can follow the below-given steps to know how to register themselves for GUJCET 2023 examination.

    Step 1: Visit GSHSEB’s official website- gujcet.gseb.org

    Step 2: Click on the new registration link available on the website

    Step 3: Now, enter the required details i.e. Mobile Number, Email ID

    Step 4: Fill out the GUJCET 2023 registration form 

    Step 5: Upload all the valid documents 

    Step 6: Click on submit

    Step 7: Make the payment of the GUJCET 2023 registration fee

    Step 8: Download the confirmation page visible on the screen

    Step 9: Take a printout for future reference

    As per the recent updates, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 exam date. According to the official schedule, the GUJCET 2023 will be conducted on April 3, 2023, between 10 am to 4 pm. 

    Also Read: CEED UCEED 2023 Draft Answer Key, Question Paper Released, Get Direct Link To Download Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories