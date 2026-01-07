GUJCET 2026 Registration: Deadline with Late Fee Extended to Jan 16; Apply Online at gujcet.gseb.org

Key Points
- The GUJCET 2026 registration deadline has been extended to January 16, 2026.
- A late fee is applicable for registrations after the initial deadline.
- Interested candidates must register online at gujcet.gseb.org.
GUJCET 2026 Registration: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB) has extended the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 registration. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the state-level engineering and pharmacy exams will need to visit the official website and register online at gujcet.gseb.org. The last date to register for the GUJCET 2026 exam is January 16, 2026 by paying a late fee.
The GSHSEB had extended the GUJCET 2026 registration date previously. Candidates will need to use their Email ID or Mobile Number and Password to register online. Applicants will need to pay the examination fee of INR 350 with an additional INR 1,000 late fee to register for GUJCET 2026.
GUJCET 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table to know the details of GUJCET 2026 exam:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|GUJCET 2026 Registration deadline extended
|Exam name
|Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET)
|Board name
|Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|gujcet.gseb.org
|GSEB portal
|gseb.org
|GSHSEB portal
|gsebeservice.com
|State
|Gujarat
|Application fee
|INR 350
|Registration with late fee
|INR 350 + 1,000
|Level
|Undergraduate (UG)
|Stream
|
Engineering
Pharmacy
|Scale
|State-level
|Programmes
|
Engineering (B.Tech)
Pharmacy (B.Pharma)
|Total questions
|120
|Question format
|Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)
|Science stream
|Group A, B and AB
GUJCET 2026 Registration Extension Official Notice
Candidates can pay online via credit card, debit card and net banking or offline by selecting ‘SBI Branch Payment’ and pay the fee in cash at designated SBI branches.
How to Register for GUJCET 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for GUJCET 2026 exams:
- Visit the official website at gujcet.gseb.org
- Enter your Email ID or Mobile Number and Password
- Solve the captcha and login
- Fill the application form and pay the application fee
- Carefully submit and download the confirmation page for further reference
DIRECT LINK - GUJCET 2026 Registration
Documents Required for GUJCET 2026 Application
Candidates will need to keep the following documents readily available to fill the GUJCET 2026 application form:
- Class 10 marksheet
- Class 12 marksheet
- GUJCET 2026 registration details
- Aadhaar card or other valid photo ID
- Passport-size photograph (recent)
- Scanned signature
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Income certificate (if applicable)
- PwD Disability certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile certificate of Gujarat (if applicable)
- Bank details / Payment proof for application fee
In case of any help, candidates are urged to contact the helpline number at 18002335500 during 10 AM to 6 PM.
