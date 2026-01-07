JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
GUJCET 2026 Registration: Deadline with Late Fee Extended to Jan 16; Apply Online at gujcet.gseb.org

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Jan 7, 2026, 14:06 IST

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has extended the GUJCET 2026 registration deadline till January 16, 2026, with additional late fee. Interested candidates for the state-level engineering and pharmacy exams must register online at the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

Key Points

  • A late fee is applicable for registrations after the initial deadline.
  • Interested candidates must register online at gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET 2026 Registration: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB) has extended the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 registration. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the state-level engineering and pharmacy exams will need to visit the official website and register online at gujcet.gseb.org. The last date to register for the GUJCET 2026 exam is January 16, 2026 by paying a late fee. 

The GSHSEB had extended the GUJCET 2026 registration date previously. Candidates will need to use their Email ID or Mobile Number and Password to register online. Applicants will need to pay the examination fee of INR 350 with an additional INR 1,000 late fee to register for GUJCET 2026.

GUJCET 2026 Key Highlights 

Check the following table to know the details of GUJCET 2026 exam: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  GUJCET 2026 Registration deadline extended 
Exam name  Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET)
Board name  Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  gujcet.gseb.org
GSEB portal  gseb.org
GSHSEB portal gsebeservice.com
State  Gujarat 
Application fee INR 350
Registration with late fee  INR 350 + 1,000
Level  Undergraduate (UG)
Stream 

Engineering 

Pharmacy 
Scale  State-level 
Programmes 

Engineering (B.Tech) 

Pharmacy (B.Pharma)
Total questions  120
Question format  Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)
Science stream Group A, B and AB

GUJCET 2026 Registration Extension Official Notice

Candidates can pay online via credit card, debit card and net banking or offline by selecting ‘SBI Branch Payment’ and pay the fee in cash at designated SBI branches. 

How to Register for GUJCET 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for GUJCET 2026 exams:

  1. Visit the official website at gujcet.gseb.org
  2. Enter your Email ID or Mobile Number and Password
  3. Solve the captcha and login 
  4. Fill the application form and pay the application fee
  5. Carefully submit and download the confirmation page for further reference 

DIRECT LINK - GUJCET 2026 Registration

Documents Required for GUJCET 2026 Application 

Candidates will need to keep the following documents readily available to fill the GUJCET 2026 application form:

  • Class 10 marksheet
  • Class 12 marksheet 
  • GUJCET 2026 registration details
  • Aadhaar card or other valid photo ID
  • Passport-size photograph (recent)
  • Scanned signature
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Income certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD Disability certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile certificate of Gujarat (if applicable)
  • Bank details / Payment proof for application fee

In case of any help, candidates are urged to contact the helpline number at 18002335500 during 10 AM to 6 PM.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

