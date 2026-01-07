GUJCET 2026 Registration: Deadline with Late Fee Extended to Jan 16; Apply Online at gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET 2026 Registration: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB) has extended the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 registration. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the state-level engineering and pharmacy exams will need to visit the official website and register online at gujcet.gseb.org. The last date to register for the GUJCET 2026 exam is January 16, 2026 by paying a late fee.

The GSHSEB had extended the GUJCET 2026 registration date previously. Candidates will need to use their Email ID or Mobile Number and Password to register online. Applicants will need to pay the examination fee of INR 350 with an additional INR 1,000 late fee to register for GUJCET 2026.

GUJCET 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the details of GUJCET 2026 exam: