GUJCET Result 2023 Expected Soon, Know How to Download Here

GUJCET Result 2023 Soon: As per the latest updates, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is expected to announce the result for GUJCET soon. Once announced, candidates who appeared for Gujarat Common Entrance Test will be able to check the result on the official website i.e. gseb.org. Meanwhile, the authorities have already closed the objection window against GUJCET answer key 2023.

The authorities closed the objection window on April 18, 2023. Candidates who were not satisfied with the answer key released by the authorities raised objections. After the closure of the window, now the authorities will look for the responses and the supporting documents submitted by candidates. If any of the objections is found to be true, a revised (final) answer key will be released by the authorities.

If any of the objections are accepted, a final answer key will be released. Based on this the authorities will declare the GUJCET result 2023.

GUJCET Answer Key 2023- Click Here (PDF file)

How to Download GUJCET Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared for the test can download the result on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. gseb.org

Step 2: Go to the board website

Step 3: Click on the GUJCET result 2023 link

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Print a hard copy for future reference

The authorities conducted the GUJCET 2023 exam on April 3, 2023, The exam was conducted in a single shift from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm at various examination centres.

