GUJCET Result 2023 to be Out Tomorrow at gseb.org, Check Details Here

GUJCET Result 2023: As per the official notification, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the Gujarat Common Entrance Test result tomorrow, May 2, 2023, in online mode. Once the result is announced, those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam to get admission into various engineering and pharmacy programmes will be able to check and download the results by filling out the required credentials through the official website i.e. gseb.org.

According to the official press release, the examination authorities will announce the Gujarat CET result on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 9 AM. It is advisable for the candidates to keep important documents ready with them such as admit cards to check their results.

Check the official notification here

How to check the Gujarat CET 2023 result?

Candidates who have given the GUJCET exam that was conducted on April 3, 2023, can follow the below-given steps to check and download the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GUJCET i.e. gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link available to check the Gujarat CET result 2023

Step 3: Login using the required details as asked

Step 4: The GUJCET result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and print a hard copy of it for future reference

Details Mentioned on Gujarat CET Result 2023

Candidates are required to cross-check the details provided on their scorecard. As per the past year’s trends, it is expected that the details given below will be mentioned on the GUJCET scorecard.

Name of the candidate

Candidate’s roll number

Seat number

Group

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks obtained

Rank in the examination

