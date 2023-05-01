  1. Home
GUJCET Result 2023 to be Out Tomorrow at gseb.org, Check Details Here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the GUJCET result 2023 tomorrow, May 2. Once the result is announced, those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam will be able to check and download the results at gseb.org. Check details here

May 1, 2023
GUJCET Result 2023: As per the official notification, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the Gujarat Common Entrance Test result tomorrow, May 2, 2023, in online mode. Once the result is announced, those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam to get admission into various engineering and pharmacy programmes will be able to check and download the results by filling out the required credentials through the official website i.e. gseb.org.

According to the official press release, the examination authorities will announce the Gujarat CET result on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 9 AM. It is advisable for the candidates to keep important documents ready with them such as admit cards to check their results. 

Check the official notification here

How to check the Gujarat CET 2023 result?

Candidates who have given the GUJCET exam that was conducted on April 3, 2023, can follow the below-given steps to check and download the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GUJCET i.e. gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link available to check the Gujarat CET result 2023

Step 3: Login using the required details as asked 

Step 4: The GUJCET result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and print a hard copy of it for future reference

Details Mentioned on Gujarat CET Result 2023

Candidates are required to cross-check the details provided on their scorecard. As per the past year’s trends, it is expected that the details given below will be mentioned on the GUJCET scorecard.

  • Name of the candidate
  • Candidate’s roll number
  • Seat number
  • Group
  • Marks secured in each subject
  • Total Marks obtained
  • Rank in the examination

