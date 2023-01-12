Gunotsav 2023: Assam Govt Will Conduct State-Wide Drive to Evaluate Student's Performance

Gunotsav 2023: The Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday announced that the government will conduct Gunotsav 2023, a state-wide activity to calculate the performance of around 43 lakh students studying in almost 44,500 schools. He also said that the Gunotsav 2023 will be held in three phases starting from January 18, 2023, to February 18, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Pegu said that this state-wide exercise will help the education department provide quality education with better learning outcomes.

Have a look at the Tweet below:

He further said that Gunotsav 2023 will identify the learning gaps of every student and will also make sure that quality education is provided to them with grade-specific outcomes. It will also calculate the performance of schools situated in scholastic and co-scholastic areas.

However, the exercise will also have the equal participation of all the stakeholders including teachers, students, local communities, and administrators. It will increase the accountability of quality education among them, he added.

Mr. Ranoj Pegu also informed that this year's exercise is scheduled to be held in three phases in which 11 districts will be involved in the 1st phase which will start from January 18, 2023, to January 21, 2023.

Whereas 12 districts from the state will be included in 2nd phase which will start from February 1, 2023, to February 4, 2023, and the remaining 8 districts will comprise the 3rd phase starting from February 15, 2023, to February 18, 2023, respectively. He further said that over 44,500 schools will be covered in all three phases and almost 42,76,881 students from Classes 1 to 11th will be evaluated in the Gunotsav 2023.

Have a look at the Tweet below:

প্ৰাথমিক শিক্ষাৰ গুণগত মান উন্নীতকৰণৰ দৃঢ় সংকল্পৰে ১৮ জানুৱাৰীৰ পৰা ১৮ ফেব্ৰুৱাৰীলৈ সমগ্ৰ ৰাজ্যতে তিনিটা পৰ্যায়ত গুণোৎসৱ ২০২৩ উদযাপন কৰা হ’ব। মুঠ ৪৪,৫২৫খন বিদ্যালয়ৰ ৪২,৭৬,৮৮১গৰাকী ছাত্ৰ-ছাত্ৰীক গুণোৎসৱ ২০২৩ত সামৰি লোৱা হ'ব। 2/2 — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) January 11, 2023

Gunotsav 2023

The Assam Education Minister also said that over 18,000 external evaluators will be posted across the state. Informing about the special guests attending the state-wide exercise he said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with the MPs. Chief Secretary, MLAs, DGP, and other senior officials will be attending this mega event to motivate the students, teachers, parents, and the whole community.

However, Gunotsav was first organized in 2017, and three rounds of this state-wide exercise have been conducted successfully covering all the districts of Assam since then, said Ranoj Pegu.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Registrations to Close Today, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in