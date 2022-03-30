Haryana Board class 12 Exams 2022 from today, Check exam day guidelines here

The Board of School Education, Haryana will commence the HBSE Class 12 Exams 2022 for today - March 30, 2022. The exams are being conducted in the offline mode at the designated exam centres. Students appearing for the Haryana Board class 12 exams can check here the exam day guidelines and instructions.

Haryana Board will be conducting the Hindi Core and Elective papers today. The exams are being conducted keeping in mind the COVID protocols and guidelines. Students appearing for the HBSE 12th Exams 2022 must make sure that they carry their class 12 hall ticket with them for the exams. The Haryana Board class 12 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be shown at the exam centre.

Haryana Board 12th Exam Day Guidelines

Invigilators and staff persons at the exam centre are required to follow the COVID protocols and guidelines without fail. Students are required to wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing and sanitize their hands at regular intervals.

Students appearing for the board exams between the age group of 15 to 18 must also ensure that they have completed the vaccination dose. Those who have received a single dose of the vaccination will also be allowed to appear for the Haryana Board 12th exams 2022.

Students are also required to reach the designated exam centre well ahead of time. Bags, mobile phones, bluetooth and other electronic devices will not be allowed inside the exam centre.

The Haryana Board class 12 exams will conclude on April 27, 2022. Students appearing for the exams are advised to make sure that they check through the guidelines issued in order for the exams to be conducted smoothly.

Also Read: NEET UG 2022 Registration: Confirmation Page Soon to be available at DigiLocker App and digilocker.gov.in