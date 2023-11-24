Haryana Board Exam 2024: HBSE Class 10, 12 Registration Ends Today; Check Details

Haryana Board Exams 2024: Haryana School Examination Board (HBSE) will close the registration window for class 10, 12 board exams today: November 24, 2023. Those who have not registered yet must apply for HBSE board exams 2024 on the official website: bseh.org. However, they will have to pay additional charges for late registration.

Earlier, the last date to apply for Haryana Board Exams 2024 was November 21, 2023. School authorities can register their students for the Haryana Class 10, 12 board exams 2024 between November 25 and 28, 2023 by paying an additional fee of Rs 300. Those who fail to do so during this time will have to pay a late fee of Rs 1000 for registrations between November 25 and December 5, 2023.

Haryana Board has instructed all the schools to fill in candidates’ details according to the school records. Candidates should provide the latest photographs in the school uniform for HBSE exam 2024 application purposes.

How to Apply for Haryana Board Exams 2024?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bseh.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the class 10, 12 registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

What If I Face an Issue in Applying for Haryana Board Exams 2024?

The board has also given a helpline number of students. If the student or school faces technical glitches while applying for HBSE Exams 2024 can get in touch with the authorities at 01664-254300 and 254309.

