Haryana Board Re-exam 2023 Dates for Class 10, 12 Cancelled Exams Released, Check Schedule Here

Haryana Board 10, 12 Revised Dates OUT: According to VP Yadav, head of the Haryana Board of School Education, the secondary Class 10 and senior secondary Class 12 re-exams for subjects were cancelled in several testing locations due to the use of unethical tactics during the board exams in 2023. The retest for the cancelled topics for the HBSE Class 10, 12 will take place on March 29 and 31.

The BSEH Class 10, 12 Exams 2023 started on February 27 and will end on March 28. “About 4,518 candidates will appear in the secondary re-examination and about 2,612 candidates will appear in the senior secondary examination,” it said.

Haryana Board 10, 12 Re-exam 2023 Guidelines

“All the heads of the schools in which the re-examination of the cancelled subjects is to be held, have been informed,” the chairman said. In order to be admitted into the exam room, all regular applicants must be in full academic regalia and be in possession of their original Aadhar cards as well as school ID cards.

Students who will be taking the 2023 Haryana Board re-exam must arrive 30 minutes prior to the exam's start time. The re-exam will start at 12:30 PM and last until 3:30 PM, following the exam timings. To avoid using unfair methods or bringing illegal items into the exam room, they should watch out.

Which Haryana Board Exams 2023 Subjects were Cancelled?

As per the official statement, “VP Yadav said that the re-examination of the subjects cancelled in the secondary (academic/open school) examination will be held on March 29 (Hindi, drawing, physical education, Sanskrit, Urdu, music, English, and mathematics) and on March 31, the science subject examinations will be conducted.”

Chemistry, public administration, IT and ITES, physics, economics, political science, English, sociology, Sanskrit, mathematics, and geography were among the subjects for the Haryana Board Class 12 test that were cancelled. The test will be given on March 31, 2023.

