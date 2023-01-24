Haryana BSEH Class 10, 12 Annual Exam 2023 Final Cut List To Release Today, Know How To Download

Haryana BSEH 10, 12 Exam 2023: As per the recent press release, the Board of School Education, Haryana will release the final cut list of school students for the secondary and senior secondary (academic) annual examination February/March 2023. The Haryana BSEH 10, 12 final cut list 2023 will be uploaded on the login ID of the schools from today - January 24.

School administrators can download Haryana BSEH 10, 12 final cut list by using the login ID and password assigned to their schools. All the heads of the schools will be given one week till that is - January 31 to check the details in the Haryana BSEH 10, 12 final cut list.

What Details Will be Mentioned in Haryana BSEH 10, 12 Final Cut List 2023 for Annual Exam?

As per reports, the final cut list of the Haryana Board for classes 10, 12 will likely to include the below-mentioned details -

Name of the student

Father's name

Mother's name

Photograph

Signature

Gender

Date of birth

Aadhaar number

Family identity card

Subjects

Also, other details will be like state and non-state permanent recognised schools and Gurukul/Vidyapeeths affiliated with the Haryana School Education Board will be provided in the Haryana BSEH final cut list.

Corrections in Haryana BSEH 10, 12 Final Cut List 2023 for Annual Exam

The Board of School Education, Haryana will also provide the facility to make corrections in the final cut list for annual exam. As per the notice released, the authorities can make corrections to a student's name, photo, signature, gender, date of birth, Aadhaar number, subject, etc. They can make changes/corrections in Haryana BSEH 10, 12 final cut list 2023 from January 24 to 31, 2023. The head of the school or his representative can get the proof done in the concerned branch with a fee payment of Rs. 300 per correction.

