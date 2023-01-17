    Haryana BSEH Class 9, 11 Exam Date Sheet 2023 Releases at bseh.org.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

    Haryana BSEH 9, 11 Exam Date Sheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the Board of School Education (BSE) Haryana has released the class 9 and 11 annual exams date sheet 2023. Students can check the Haryana BSEH 9, 11 date sheet at the official website - bseh.org.in. As per the announced dates, the Haryana annual exam for classes 9 and 11 will begin on February 23, 2023. 

    The last exam for BSEH class 9 will be held on March 13, 2023, whereas the class 11 exam will be concluded on March 22, 2023. The Haryana annual exam 2023 will be held in a single shift from 8:30 to 11:30 am. All the students will have to carry their logs, trigonometry tables and stencils for maps and can use coloured pencils in Science Subjects only.  

    Haryana BSEH Class 9, 11 Exam Date Sheet 2023 

    Date

    Haryana Class 9 exam dates

    BSEH Class 11 exam dates

    February 23, 2023

    Punjabi, IT and ITEs

    Computer science, IT and ITES

    February 24, 2023

    Sanskritt/ Urdu/ Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/ Physical Education & Sports/ Beauty & Wellness/ Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Physical & Health Education/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance / Plumbing/ Construction/ Power

    Music Hindustani

    February 25, 2023

    -

    Hindi

    February 27, 2023

    Hindi

    Fine arts

    February 28, 2023

    -

    Physics/Economics

    March 1, 2023

    English

    Home Science

    March 2, 2023

    -

    English/English special

    March 3, 2023

    Social Science

    Geography

    March 4, 2023

    -

    Biology/Psychology

    March 6, 2023

    -

    Public Administration /Accountancy /Chemistry

    March 7, 2023

    Science

    Punjabi

    Business Studies/ History

    March 10, 2023

    Mathematics

    Entrepreneurship/ Sociology

    March 13, 2023

    Sanskrit Grammar

    Mathematics

    March 14, 2023

    Sanskrit Literature

    Physical Education

    March 15, 2023

    -

    Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Bio-Technology

    March 16, 2023

    -

    Political Science

    March 17, 2023

    -

    Military Science / Dance/ Agriculture

    Haryana BSEH 9, 11 Exam Day Instructions 

    The board has also stated that differently abled, blind, dyslexic, spastic, deaf and permanently disabled students who cannot write their exams on their own will be provided with services of amanuensis and an extra time of 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper. Candidates are required to get their own log, trigonometry tables and stencils for maps and can use coloured pencils in science subjects only. 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
