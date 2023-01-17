Haryana BSEH Class 9, 11 Exam Date Sheet 2023 Releases at bseh.org.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

Haryana BSEH 9, 11 Exam Date Sheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the Board of School Education (BSE) Haryana has released the class 9 and 11 annual exams date sheet 2023. Students can check the Haryana BSEH 9, 11 date sheet at the official website - bseh.org.in. As per the announced dates, the Haryana annual exam for classes 9 and 11 will begin on February 23, 2023.

The last exam for BSEH class 9 will be held on March 13, 2023, whereas the class 11 exam will be concluded on March 22, 2023. The Haryana annual exam 2023 will be held in a single shift from 8:30 to 11:30 am. All the students will have to carry their logs, trigonometry tables and stencils for maps and can use coloured pencils in Science Subjects only.

Check Haryana 9, 11 Date Sheet 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Haryana BSEH Class 9, 11 Exam Date Sheet 2023

Date Haryana Class 9 exam dates BSEH Class 11 exam dates February 23, 2023 Punjabi, IT and ITEs Computer science, IT and ITES February 24, 2023 Sanskritt/ Urdu/ Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/ Physical Education & Sports/ Beauty & Wellness/ Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Physical & Health Education/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance / Plumbing/ Construction/ Power Music Hindustani February 25, 2023 - Hindi February 27, 2023 Hindi Fine arts February 28, 2023 - Physics/Economics March 1, 2023 English Home Science March 2, 2023 - English/English special March 3, 2023 Social Science Geography March 4, 2023 - Biology/Psychology March 6, 2023 - Public Administration /Accountancy /Chemistry March 7, 2023 Science Punjabi March 9, 2023 Business Studies/ History March 10, 2023 Mathematics Entrepreneurship/ Sociology March 13, 2023 Sanskrit Grammar Mathematics March 14, 2023 Sanskrit Literature Physical Education March 15, 2023 - Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Bio-Technology March 16, 2023 - Political Science March 17, 2023 - Military Science / Dance/ Agriculture

Haryana BSEH 9, 11 Exam Day Instructions

The board has also stated that differently abled, blind, dyslexic, spastic, deaf and permanently disabled students who cannot write their exams on their own will be provided with services of amanuensis and an extra time of 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper. Candidates are required to get their own log, trigonometry tables and stencils for maps and can use coloured pencils in science subjects only.

