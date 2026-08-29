Haryana Coaching Rules 2026: No Coaching During School Hours

Haryana coaching rules have become stricter after the state moved to regulate private coaching institutes in a more serious way. Following Maharashtra’s example Haryana has made it clear that school students should not attend coaching classes during regular school hours. The main aim is to protect classroom learning and stop the growing practice of dummy schools where students take admission in a school but do not attend regular classes. These new Haryana coaching rules are being framed under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Private Coaching Institutes Act 2024 and are in line with the guidelines issued by the Government of India in January 2024. Read the article to know more.

No Coaching During School Hours

One of the biggest parts of the Haryana coaching rules is the ban of coaching classes during school hours for school going students. To get registered every coaching institute will have to give an affidavit confirming that it will not run classes during normal school time. This step is meant to make sure students continue regular schooling instead of only focusing on coaching. The state wants to reduce the dummy school model and bring more discipline to the education system. These Haryana coaching rules apply to institutes offering coaching for higher studies, jobs, professional purses and competitive exams.