Haryana Coaching Rules 2026: No Coaching During School Hours
Haryana Coaching rules now stop classes during school hours and make registration compulsory for all private coaching institutes. Read the article to get further information.
Haryana coaching rules have become stricter after the state moved to regulate private coaching institutes in a more serious way. Following Maharashtra’s example Haryana has made it clear that school students should not attend coaching classes during regular school hours. The main aim is to protect classroom learning and stop the growing practice of dummy schools where students take admission in a school but do not attend regular classes. These new Haryana coaching rules are being framed under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Private Coaching Institutes Act 2024 and are in line with the guidelines issued by the Government of India in January 2024. Read the article to know more.
No Coaching During School Hours
One of the biggest parts of the Haryana coaching rules is the ban of coaching classes during school hours for school going students. To get registered every coaching institute will have to give an affidavit confirming that it will not run classes during normal school time. This step is meant to make sure students continue regular schooling instead of only focusing on coaching. The state wants to reduce the dummy school model and bring more discipline to the education system. These Haryana coaching rules apply to institutes offering coaching for higher studies, jobs, professional purses and competitive exams.
Registration Process and Facilities Required
The Haryana coaching rules also make registration compulsory for all existing and new private coaching institutes. Institutes must apply through the official portal and pay a registration fee of Rs 10,000 through online mode only. Authorities will check the application within 30 days and if everything is complete the institute will get a registration certificate valid for three years.
To register institutes must share full details about courses, curriculum, duration, fees, classrooms, batch size and qualifications and biodata of teaching counselling and non teaching staff. They must also provide details about seating lighting, drinking water, separate toilets, fire safety first aid parking library or reading room WiFi smart boards computer lab hostel and canteen. Information about the building must also be given such as ownership or rent status, fire safety certificate, structural stability certificate and barrier free access for specially abled students. Staff character verification details will also be required. For renewal under the Haryana coaching rules institutes must apply at least one month before expiry and pay Rs 5000. The renewal will be issued after scrutiny and correction of any gaps.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
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