Haryana D.El.Ed Exam 2023: Datesheet Release at bseh.org.in, Know How To Download Here

Haryana D.El.Ed Exam Datesheet: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has issued the exam schedule for D.El.Ed 1st and 2nd-year Reappear/ Mercy Chance for the admission year 2016, to 2021 in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the Haryana Board D.El.Ed examination can check and download the detailed datesheet from the official website- bseh.org.in.

As per the recent updates, the D.El.Ed 1st year Reappear/ Mercy Chance exams will start from February 27, 2023, to March 22, 2023, in a single shift. Whereas the D.El.Ed 2nd year Reappear/ Mercy Chance exams will be conducted from February 28, 2023, to March 24, 2023. However, the D.El.Ed exam is scheduled to be held from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm for both 1st and 2nd-year students.

Haryana D.El.Ed Exam Datesheet Notification - Direct Link (Click Here)

Haryana D.El.Ed Detailed Exam Datesheet - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to Download Haryana D.El.Ed Exam Schedule?

Students appearing for the Haryana Board (HBSE) D.El.Ed exam can follow the steps to know how to download the Haryana Board (HBSE) D.El.Ed datesheet from the official website.

Step 1: Visit BSEH's official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the exam schedule of 1st and 2nd year Reappear/Mercy Chance (Admission Year 2016,2017,2018,2019,2020,2021) Exam Feb -2023 link available on the screen

Step 3: Download the D.El.Ed exam datesheet

Step 4: Take the printout of D.El.Ed exam schedule for future use

Haryana D.El.Ed Exam Instructions for Differently-Abled Candidates

As per the recent updates, differently-abled candidates including Blind candidates, Dyslexic & Spastic candidates, Benchmark disabilities, Deaf & Dumb candidates and Permanently disabled candidates who are unable to write with their own hands will be provided services of amanuensis along with the extra time of 20 minutes per hour attempting the paper.

