Haryana DELEd Result 2022 Declared, Check HBSE D.EL.Ed July Result at bseh.org.in

Haryana DELEd Result 2022 (OUT): The Board of School Education (BSEH) Haryana has declared the result for the Haryana D.El.Ed Regular and Re-Appear exam today on 6th October 2022. The candidates who appeared in the exam can download the Haryana DELEd July result 2022 from the official website - bseh.org.in. Also, a direct link has been provided below for the convenience of candidates.

To download the Haryana DELEd result 2022, candidates will have to enter their - roll number and total number. Along with the announcement of the Haryana DELEd result 2022, the authorities have also released the registration date through a press release.

Haryana DELEd Result 2022 Regular Exam - Direct Link (Available Now)

Haryana DElEd Result 2022 Re-appear Exam - Direct Link (Available Now)

Haryana DELEd Dates 2022

Events Dates Haryana DELEd Registration 10th to 16th October 2022 Haryana DELEd Registration with late fee of Rs.100 17th to 23rd October 2022 Haryana DELEd Registration with late fee of Rs.300 24th to 30th October 2022 Haryana DELEd Registration with late fee of Rs.1000 31st October to 7th November 2022

How To Check Haryana DELEd Result 2022?

The Haryana DELEd exam result was earlier scheduled to release at 11 am, but was later postponed to the evening. The Haryana D.El.Ed result was announced by HBSE Board President Jagbir Singh. Candidates can check their Haryana DELEd result 2022 in online mode on the official website - bseh.org.in. On the homepage, click on Haryana D.El.Ed result 2022 link. In the login window enter roll number and total number. Submit the same, HBSE DELEd result will be displayed on the screen. Now, check the result and download the same for future reference.

Haryana DELEd Regular and Re-appear Exam 2022

As per the updates, the Haryana DELEd exam was conducted in July- August 2022 at various exam centres in the state. The exam was conducted for 3 hours and all the candidates had to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the central and state government. After the announcement of the Haryana DELEd result, the board informed that candidates who have failed or need to re-appear in the upcoming exam have to apply through institute login.

Haryana DELEd Regular and Re-appear Exam Statistics

In 2021, a total of 11,319 candidates appeared in DElEd first-year exam, out of which 4295 or 37.95% candidates were declared pass. The pass percentage of male and female candidates was 32.32% and 43.06% respectively. In the 2nd-year Haryana DElEd exam 2020, a total of 13,763 candidates appeared, out of which 7,955 or 57.80% passed.

