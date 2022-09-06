    Haryana Governor Launches SEHAT Scheme For Regular Medical Checkups of School Children

    Haryana State Governor Bandaru Duttatreya launched SEHAT scheme on the occasion of Teachers Day. The scheme is for the health checkups of 25 lakh school children which will be conducted twice a year. 

    Haryana SEHAT Scheme
    Haryana Teachers Day: Haryana State Governor Bandaru Duttatreya launched SEHAT scheme on the occasion of Teachers Day. Under this scheme health checkups of 25 Lakh school children will be carried out twice a year.

    The governor also felicitated 93 teachers for their outstanding work in a pogramme organised by the School Education Department in Panchkula. During the event, the governor stated that the School Education Haryana’s Health and Treatment scheme has been launched under ‘Ayushman Bharat’ and will be implemented in the next academic year. 

    As per information provided, the data collected during the medical tests conducted will be uploaded on the state's e-Upchar portal which can be accessed from anywhere. 

    During the event the governor also remembered former President Dr. S Radhakrishnan whose birthday is celebrated as teachers day across the country and pointed out how the former president did a great job for the overall development of the children. 

    Other dignitaries present at the event included Haryana Education Minister Rawal Pal who mentioned that several steps have been taken by the government to improve the quality of education in the state.

    Yesterday, September 5, 2022, was celebrated as Teacher’s Day across the country. In the National Teacher Award ceremony conducted at Vigyan Bhawan, President Droupadi Murmu awarded the National Award to exceptional teachers from across the country. 

