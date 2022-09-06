Haryana Governor Launches SEHAT Scheme For Regular Medical Checkups of School Children

Haryana Teachers Day: Haryana State Governor Bandaru Duttatreya launched SEHAT scheme on the occasion of Teachers Day. Under this scheme health checkups of 25 Lakh school children will be carried out twice a year.

इसी कार्यक्रम में आयुष्मान भारत कार्यक्रम के तहत एक नई स्कूल स्वास्थ्य योजना ‘‘सेहत‘‘ (School Education Haryana’s Health & Treatment) शुरू की गई है। इस योजना के अर्न्तगत आगामी शैक्षणिक सत्र से साल में दो बार पच्चीस लाख स्कूली बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य की जांच की जाएगी। 3/3 pic.twitter.com/qwuqxyC2ZG — Bandaru Dattatreya (@Dattatreya) September 5, 2022

The governor also felicitated 93 teachers for their outstanding work in a pogramme organised by the School Education Department in Panchkula. During the event, the governor stated that the School Education Haryana’s Health and Treatment scheme has been launched under ‘Ayushman Bharat’ and will be implemented in the next academic year.

As per information provided, the data collected during the medical tests conducted will be uploaded on the state's e-Upchar portal which can be accessed from anywhere.

During the event the governor also remembered former President Dr. S Radhakrishnan whose birthday is celebrated as teachers day across the country and pointed out how the former president did a great job for the overall development of the children.

Other dignitaries present at the event included Haryana Education Minister Rawal Pal who mentioned that several steps have been taken by the government to improve the quality of education in the state.

राष्ट्रीय शिक्षक दिवस के अवसर पर पंचकूला में आयोजित राज्य स्तरीय शिक्षक समारोह में प्रदेश के 92 शिक्षकों को शिक्षक सम्मान ने अलंकृत कर अत्यंत गौरव का अनुभव हुआ। इनमें 31 शिक्षिका थी। सभी शिक्षकों को हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/itwhPXIyyg — Bandaru Dattatreya (@Dattatreya) September 5, 2022

Yesterday, September 5, 2022, was celebrated as Teacher’s Day across the country. In the National Teacher Award ceremony conducted at Vigyan Bhawan, President Droupadi Murmu awarded the National Award to exceptional teachers from across the country.

