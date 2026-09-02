Haryana Guest Faculty Job Security Law 2026: Service Security Act, Eligibility and Latest Update

The Haryana government is planning to introduce a new law to provide job security to eligible guest faculty working in state universities. Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda has announced this during the ongoing Haryana Vidhan Sabha session.

The move follows demands from university teacher associations that guest faculty should be given greater job security. The proposed legislation, called the Service Security Act 2026, is expected to provide employment protection to eligible contractual and part-time teaching staff working in universities across the state.

Haryana Guest Faculty Job Security Law 2026: What Has the Government Announced?

According to the Education Minister, the Haryana government has decided to work on a new law that will provide service security to eligible guest teaching faculty in universities.