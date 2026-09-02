Haryana Guest Faculty Job Security Law 2026: Service Security Act, Eligibility and Latest Update
Haryana Guest Faculty Job Security Law 2026: Government plans a new Service Security Act for eligible university guest faculty. Check eligibility, criteria and latest updates.
The Haryana government is planning to introduce a new law to provide job security to eligible guest faculty working in state universities. Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda has announced this during the ongoing Haryana Vidhan Sabha session.
The move follows demands from university teacher associations that guest faculty should be given greater job security. The proposed legislation, called the Service Security Act 2026, is expected to provide employment protection to eligible contractual and part-time teaching staff working in universities across the state.
Haryana Guest Faculty Job Security Law 2026: What Has the Government Announced?
According to the Education Minister, the Haryana government has decided to work on a new law that will provide service security to eligible guest teaching faculty in universities.
The decision follows representations submitted by the Haryana University Contractual Teacher Association (HUCTA)and the Haryana University Part-Time Teachers Association (HUPTTA).
A high-level committee was constituted to examine the demands and recommend measures for providing service security to eligible faculty members. The committee was headed by the Vice-Chancellor of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak.
Haryana Guest Faculty Eligibility Criteria
The committee has recommended certain conditions for providing service security to eligible university faculty. As reported, the key criteria include:
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Eligibility Condition
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Requirement
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Academic eligibility
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Must have fulfilled the prescribed essential eligibility conditions for the post of Assistant Professor by June 30, 2023
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Service requirement
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Must have completed at least five years of continuous service by August 15, 2024
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Current employment
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Must still be working in the concerned position
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Age limit
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Must be below 60 years as on August 15, 2024
Service Security Act 2026 for University Faculty
The proposed law is being prepared along similar lines to the Service Security Act 2024, which was implemented for eligible employees in government colleges in Haryana.
The state government said that 2,095 employees have already benefited from job security under the 2024 law. The new legislation is intended to extend similar protection to eligible guest and part-time teaching staff working in state universities.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.