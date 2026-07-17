Haryana ITI Admission Result 2026 Released: 1st Merit List at admissions.itiharyana.gov.in; Check Selection Status

The Department of Skill Development and Industrial Training, SDIT, Haryana has released the Haryana ITI Admission Result 2026 in the form of first merit list. Candidates who have participated in the haryana admission process can now check their selection status through the official website, admissions.itiharyana.gov.in. According to the official schedule, the first merit list is valid till July 21, 2026. Candidates who have been allotted the seats must complete the admission fee payment to secure their respective seats by July 22, 2026. After this date their seats won’t be available and the admission will be cancelled.

Haryana ITI Admission Result 2026: Key Highlights