Haryana ITI Admission Result 2026 Released: 1st Merit List at admissions.itiharyana.gov.in; Check Selection Status
Haryana ITI Admission Result 2026 has been announced. Candidates can check the 1st merit list, download their allotment status, and complete fee payment by the prescribed deadline at admissions.itiharyana.gov.in.
The Department of Skill Development and Industrial Training, SDIT, Haryana has released the Haryana ITI Admission Result 2026 in the form of first merit list. Candidates who have participated in the haryana admission process can now check their selection status through the official website, admissions.itiharyana.gov.in. According to the official schedule, the first merit list is valid till July 21, 2026. Candidates who have been allotted the seats must complete the admission fee payment to secure their respective seats by July 22, 2026. After this date their seats won’t be available and the admission will be cancelled.
Haryana ITI Admission Result 2026: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Admission Process
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Haryana ITI Admission 2026
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Conducting Authority
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Department of Skill Development and Industrial Training (SDIT), Haryana
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Result Status
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1st Merit List Released
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Merit List Valid Till
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July 21, 2026
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Last Date for Fee Payment
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July 22, 2026
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Official Website
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admissions.itiharyana.gov.in
How to Check Haryana ITI 1st Merit List 2026
- Visit the official website: admissions.itiharyana.gov.in
- Click on the Haryana ITI 1st Merit list 2026 link
- Enter your login details: registration number, name of the candidates, select the merit list
- Click on “GO”, your respective details of the merit list will be displayed
- Download and Save it for future reference
Haryana ITI 1st Merit List 2026: Direct LINK
Details Mentioned in the Haryana ITI Merit List 2026
- Candidate’s Name
- Parents Name
- Category
- Registration Number
- Merit Rank
- Marks Obtained
- Allotted ITI Institute
- Seat Allotment Status
- Trade Allotted
What After the Haryana ITI 1st Merit List?
Candidates whose name appear in the first merit list should:
- Verify the allotted institute and trade
- Accept the allotted seat through the candidate login
- Pay the admission fee online on or before July 22, 2026
- Complete the document verification and all other admission formalities which are given to secure the allotted seat.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.