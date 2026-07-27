Haryana ITI Round 2 Merit List 2026 (OUT), Check Seat Allotment, Reporting Dates at admissions.itiharyana.gov.in

Haryana ITI Round 2 Merit List 2026: The Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Haryana, has been released the Haryana ITI Round 2 Merit List 2026 today, July 28, 2026. Candidates who participated in the Haryana ITI admission process and revised their preferences after the first counselling round will be able to check their Round 2 Merit cum Seat Allotment through the official website, admissions.itiharyana.gov.in.

The Haryana ITI admission process is being conducted on the basis of the merit in the qualifying exam with seat allotment depending on candidate’s rank, trade preferences, category and seat availability.

Haryana ITI Round 2 Merit List 2026: Important Dates