Haryana ITI Round 2 Merit List 2026 (OUT), Check Seat Allotment, Reporting Dates at admissions.itiharyana.gov.in
Haryana ITI Round 2 Merit List 2026 has been released on July 28. Check the seat allotment date, reporting schedule, fee payment deadline, documents required, and steps to download the Haryana ITI merit list online.
Haryana ITI Round 2 Merit List 2026: The Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Haryana, has been released the Haryana ITI Round 2 Merit List 2026 today, July 28, 2026. Candidates who participated in the Haryana ITI admission process and revised their preferences after the first counselling round will be able to check their Round 2 Merit cum Seat Allotment through the official website, admissions.itiharyana.gov.in.
The Haryana ITI admission process is being conducted on the basis of the merit in the qualifying exam with seat allotment depending on candidate’s rank, trade preferences, category and seat availability.
Haryana ITI Round 2 Merit List 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Haryana ITI Round 2 Merit List Release
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July 28, 2026
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Document Verification & Reporting
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July 28 to July 31, 2026
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Fee Deposit Deadline
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July 28 to August 1, 2026
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Display of Vacant Seats for Round 3
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August 3, 2026
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Preference Revision for Round 3
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August 3 to August 5, 2026
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Round 3 Merit List
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August 7, 2026
How to Check Haryana ITI Round 2 Merit List 2026?
- Visit the official website: admissions.itiharyana.gov.in
- Click on the Haryana ITI Round 2 Merit List 2026 link
- Log in using your Registration ID and other required credentials
- Check your allotted institute and trade details
- Download the allotment letter and keep a printed copy for future reference
Haryana ITI Round 2 Merit List 2026: Direct LINK
Details Mentioned on the Haryana ITI Merit List
- Candidate's name
- Registration number
- Roll number
- Date of birth
- Category
- Gender
- Merit rank
- Marks obtained
- Trade preference
- Allotted ITI institute
- Seat allotment status
- Domicile details (if applicable)
Documents Required for Verification
- Class 8/10/12 mark sheet (as applicable)
- Haryana domicile certificate (if applicable)
- Category certificate
- Aadhaar Card
- Passport-size photographs
- Online application form
- Seat allotment letter
- Other certificates as specified by the admission authority.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.