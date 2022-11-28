Haryana MBBS Students Protest Against Compulsory Bond Policy

Haryana MBBS Bond Policy: Haryana Medical Students from Government Institutions in the state have been protesting for the last few weeks against the Bond Policy introduced by the state government. According to the policy introduced, MBBS students from government institutions need to work at public health institutions for a period of 7 years and if at the end of the course they opt not to work they will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 36.40 Lakh.

The aim of the policy is to make sure that medical students who benefit from Government funded medical colleges must give back to society and serve in the public health sector for a minimum of 7 years.

Haryana | Bond policy will ruin careers of students. Govt have not yet assured any employment for students. Strike has been going on for more than 27 days but we have not seen any positive results. This policy will hamper right to education, said a student on bond policy pic.twitter.com/usyKmuf8I5 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

MBBS Bond Policy

The bond policy stated that MBBS students are required to sign an Rs. 36.40 Lakh tripartite bond when securing admission to make sure that they serve at public health institutions for 7 years.

In case the student decides not to serve the bond policy, the state has the right to implement the bond and demand a payment of Rs. 36.40 Lakh from the student. However, if the student decides to serve the bond term, they will receive an annual repayment of the loan along with interest over a course of their bond tenure.

Students Protest

Students in Haryana are protesting against the policy since they claim that the government has not yet assured any employment for the students and that the policy will hamper the student's Right to Education. The protesting students mentioned that the bond policy will ruin their careers and the government has not yet assured them any employment. Students have also mentioned that the bond amount is huge and unjustified and the seven-year tenure is too long.

