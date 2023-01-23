Haryana MSMSS 2023 Admit Card Released, Download Exam Hall Ticket at bseh.org.in

Haryana MSMSS 2023 Admit Card (OUT): As per the updates, the Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani has issued the admit card of Mukhyamantri Saksham Merit Based Scholarship Scheme (MSMSS) 2023 for classes 6 and 9. Candidates can download MSMSS admit card 2023 in online mode from the official website - bseh.org.in. They will have to use their name and father's name to download MSMSS 2023 admit card.

As per the announced dates, the MSMSS exam will be conducted on January 29, 2023, at 81 examination centres established across the state. The exam will be held from 11 am to 1:30 pm. As per media reports, a total of 11814 candidates will appear for the 6th class whereas 11354 candidates will be appearing for class 9th exams.

Haryana MSMSS 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Haryana MSMSS 2023 Admit Card?

To download the admit card of Haryana Mukhyamantri Saksham Merit Based Scholarship Scheme, candidates will have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know steps to download the Haryana MSMSS admit card 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of BSEH - bseh.org.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Download Admit Card of MSMSS Exam Jan. 2023.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter student's name and father's name.

5th Step - The admit card of MSMSS will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a printout.

Also, all the candidates have to paste a recent passport-size photo on their Haryana Mukhyamantri Saksham Merit Based Scholarship Scheme admit card 2023. Further, they need to get it verified by the head of their school and provide an additional attested photo to the invigilator at the examination centre.

