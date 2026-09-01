Haryana NEET UG 2026 Revised Seat Matrix Out For MBBS, BDS Admissions, Download Link Here
The Haryana NEET UG revised seat matrix is out for students applying for admission into MBBS and BDS courses at uhsrugcounselling.com. Students can check the revised seat details as per the availability of course, college and category.
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana has released the NEET UG 2026 seat matrix for MBBS, BDS admissions. Candidates participating in the round 1 of NEET counselling process can check the seat, college and course-wise details on the official website uhsrugcounselling.com. The round 1 result is scheduled to be announced on September 2, 2026.
The seat matrix allows students to check the availability of seats based on the college, course and category.
How To Download Haryana NEET Seat Matrix?
- Visit the official website uhsrugcounselling.com and head over to the “Notice” section.
- Click on “Revised - Tentative Seat Matrix for MBBS/BDS Courses for Academic session 2027-2028.”
- The pdf will be automatically downloaded.
- Save it for future reference.
Details Mentioned In The Haryana NEET UG Seat Matrix
- Course
- College Name
- Category-wise seat allotment details
- Course code
- College Code
- Total number of seats
- Other details
Haryana NEET Round 1 Schedule
The Haryana NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be released on September 2, 2026. Candidates who will be allotted seats will be required to report to their allotted college between September 6 and September 9, 2026.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.