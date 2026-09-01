Haryana NEET UG 2026 Revised Seat Matrix Out For MBBS, BDS Admissions, Download Link Here

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana has released the NEET UG 2026 seat matrix for MBBS, BDS admissions. Candidates participating in the round 1 of NEET counselling process can check the seat, college and course-wise details on the official website uhsrugcounselling.com. The round 1 result is scheduled to be announced on September 2, 2026.

The seat matrix allows students to check the availability of seats based on the college, course and category.

How To Download Haryana NEET Seat Matrix?

Visit the official website uhsrugcounselling.com and head over to the “Notice” section.

Click on “Revised - Tentative Seat Matrix for MBBS/BDS Courses for Academic session 2027-2028.”

The pdf will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

Haryana NEET UG 2026 Seat Matrix PDF Download Link