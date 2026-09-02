Haryana NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Seat Status at uhsrugcounselling.com

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has made public the Haryana NEET Counselling 2026 round 1 seat allotment results today i.e September 2, 2026. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check the Haryana NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 online at the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com. The result is available in PDF format. Candidates do not need to login to download the Haryana NEET UG allotment result. The seat allotment has been prepared on the basis of choices filled by candidates. The allotment also considers the candidate’s category, available seats and NEET UG 2026 score or rank. Scroll the article to get more details.

Steps to Download Haryana NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the Haryana NEET Round 1 Allotment Result PDF.