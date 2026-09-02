Haryana NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Seat Status at uhsrugcounselling.com
The Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER) has released NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result for Haryana NEET. Candidates can check and download their seat allotment status online at uhsrugcounselling.com.
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has made public the Haryana NEET Counselling 2026 round 1 seat allotment results today i.e September 2, 2026. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check the Haryana NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 online at the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com. The result is available in PDF format. Candidates do not need to login to download the Haryana NEET UG allotment result. The seat allotment has been prepared on the basis of choices filled by candidates. The allotment also considers the candidate’s category, available seats and NEET UG 2026 score or rank. Scroll the article to get more details.
Steps to Download Haryana NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the Haryana NEET Round 1 Allotment Result PDF.
- Visit the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com
- Click on the notification tab on the homepage
- Look for the notification titled Round 1 Provisional Allotment of Seats for MBBS/BDS Courses
- Click on the link
- The Haryana NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 PDF will appear on the screen
- Check the allotment details and download the PDF for future reference
Direct Link to Download Haryana NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF
Haryana NEET Seat Allotment 2026 Grievance Submission Deadline
Candidates who find any error or discrepancy in the provisional Haryana NEET Seat Allotment 2026 result can submit their grievances through the admission portal. Candidates must raise a ticket under the Grievances category to report their concerns.
The deadline to submit grievances is September 2, 2026 up to 12.30 PM. Candidates should note that the round 1 result is provisional allotment does not give candidates any right over the seat. The provisional result also cannot be challenged before a court of law. This makes it important for candidates to carefully check their allotment details and raise any valid concern within the given deadline.
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