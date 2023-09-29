Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations Extended Till 11.59 PM Today, Physical Reporting On September 30

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana has extended the registration timings for the stray-round counselling for the Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Haryana NEET) UG counselling till today: September 29, 2023, upto 11.59 pm. Those candidates who are yet to apply can register through the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com.

As per the revised schedule, the physical allocation of leftover/vacant seats at Pt BD Sharma UHS Rohtak including on-the-spot document verification and deposition of tuition fee is September 30, 2023 (11 am). Candidates are required to enter the necessary details such as NEET UG roll number and application number to register for the Haryana NEET UG counselling registration form online.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Extended Stray Round Schedule

Candidates can check the Haryana NEET UG counselling 202 extended stray vacancy round schedule in the table below:

Events Dates Fresh registrations September 29, 2023 (from 12.30 pm) to September 29, 2023 (upto 11.59 pm) Physical allocation of leftover/vacant seats September 30, 2023 (11 am)

Check the official notice here

How to register for the Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023 registration online?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to fill out the Haryana NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round

Step 3: Enter the required details as asked

Step 4: Upload all the documents

Step 5: Make the payment of the registration fee and submit

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future use

