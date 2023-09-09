Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Starts; Apply at uhsrugcounselling.com

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023: Department of Medical Education and Research has released the NEET UG 2023 round 3 schedule for admission to MBBS, and BDS courses. The registration process has commenced on the official website: uhsrugcounselling.com. Eligible candidates must apply before or on September 13, 2023.

According to the Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates can edit their application form during this period. Haryana NEET UG 2023 seat allotment results will be out on September 14, 2023.

Those who have registered in 1st or 2nd round of Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 do not have to apply again. All candidates participating in 3rd round must deposit a security fee of Rs 10, 000 ( Rs 5,000 for SC, ST, EWS, PwBD) for government medical and dental colleges and Rs 1 lakh for private.

As per the official notification, “Any candidate who had joined in Round-1 but do not participate in Round-2 counseling or do not resign from the Round 1 allotted seats, will also be allowed to participate in Round-3.’’

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 schedule

Particulars Dates Fresh registration, application correction, choice-filling, willingness to participate September 9 to 13, 2023, till 5 pm Provisional seat allocation September 14, 2023 Grievances on provisional seat allotment, uploading of final seat allocation September 14, 2023 Payment of tuition fee September 14 to 18, 2023 up to 5 pm Document verification September 19 to 20, 2023 Last date for joining the allotted institute September 21, 2023

