Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026 Schedule Out at uhsrugcounselling.com, Check Complete Round 1 Important Dates

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana has announced the Haryana NEET Counselling schedule for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 85% state quota seats. Candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2026 can take part in the counselling process through the online portal. To participate in the admission process students must complete their Haryana NEET counselling registration on the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com

The last date for Haryana NEET 2026 counselling registration is August 31, 2026. The Round 1 counselling process started from August 28, 2026. Candidates should complete all required steps within the given timeline. These steps include online registration, choice filling, document verification, fee payment and reporting at the allotted college. Students are advised to follow the official schedule carefully so they do not miss any important deadline during the Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026 process. Scroll down to know important dates.