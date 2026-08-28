Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026 Schedule Out at uhsrugcounselling.com, Check Complete Round 1 Important Dates
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026 schedule has been made available at uhsrugcounselling.com. Check the complete Round 1 dates for registration, choice filling, document verification, fee payment and reporting in the article below.
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana has announced the Haryana NEET Counselling schedule for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 85% state quota seats. Candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2026 can take part in the counselling process through the online portal. To participate in the admission process students must complete their Haryana NEET counselling registration on the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com
The last date for Haryana NEET 2026 counselling registration is August 31, 2026. The Round 1 counselling process started from August 28, 2026. Candidates should complete all required steps within the given timeline. These steps include online registration, choice filling, document verification, fee payment and reporting at the allotted college. Students are advised to follow the official schedule carefully so they do not miss any important deadline during the Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026 process. Scroll down to know important dates.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Timetable
DMER Haryana has released the Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026 schedule for Round 1. Candidates can check the important dates given below to stay updated with registration, seat allotment and college reporting deadlines.
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Event
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Date
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Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin
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August 27, 2026
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Round 1 Counselling Registration
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August 28 to August 31, 2026
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Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
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September 2, 2026
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Institute Reporting
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September 6 to September 9, 2026
Who Can Apply for Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026?
Candidates who want to participate in Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2026 for MBBS and BDS admission must meet the eligibility criteria set by DMER, Haryana.Check the eligibility criteria given below.
- Candidates must qualify NEET UG 2026
- Must Meet the Haryana State Domicile Requirements
- Must fulfil the eligibility conditions prescribed by DMER Haryana
- Complete online registration and pay the counselling fee before the deadline
- Must upload the required documents during the registration process
Haryana NEET UG Counselling Process 2026
The Haryana MBBS Counselling process is conducted in multiple stages. Candidates need to complete each step carefully to participate in seat allotment. The main stages include:
- Online registration on the counselling portal
- Payment of Counselling fee within the given deadline
- Document upload and verification as required
- Publication of the merit list for eligible candidates
- Choice filling and locking of preferred colleges and courses
- Seat allotment based on NEET rank, reservation rules and candidates preference
- Reporting to the allotted institute within the specified dates to complete the admission process
Also Read:
Kerala NEET Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result 2026 Announced, Download Phase 1 Allotment Letter PDF
Punjab NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced, 2,410 Seats Allotted
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