Haryana NMMS 2022: 34,109 Students Appear in National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship Exam, Check Expected Result Date Here

Haryana NMMS 2022: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) conducted the National means Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS). As per media reports, 34,109 students appeared for the Haryana NMMS 2022 exam. It is expected that, the HBSE will soon announced the NMMS result 2022 in online mode. This time, the scholarship exam has been conducted at 118 exam centres at the district level from 11 AM to 2 PM on 20th November 2022.

The Joint Board Secretary Pawan Kumar stated that no cheating was reported during the examination. The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme awards 1 lakh meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their drop out at Class 8 and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage.

No Cheating was Reported During Haryana NMMS 2022 Exam

As per the media reports, Pawan Kumar, Joint Board Secretary went for a surprise inspection at the Haryana NMMS exam centres in Hisar. According to Pawan Kumar, inspectors were given to keep vigilance on the students through the exam. They ensured that none of the students who appeared for the scholarship exam were indulged in any kind of malpractice.

National means Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) was held in Jain Girls Senior Secondary School near Civil Hospital, Rewari-10 (B-1), Saini Senior Secondary School behind Delhi Gate Civil Hospital, Government Girls Senior Secondary School Railway Road, Government Senior Secondary School Near Bharawas Gate and at other exam centres.

Haryana NMMS Result 2022

As per reports and past trends, the Haryana National means Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) result will be announced by next month. As of now, no official date has been announced. Once released, candidates can check their NMMS result 2022 on the official website of HBSE. Also, the result date and time will be updated soon.

About the National means Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Examination

National Means and Merit Scholarship Examination has started by the Education Department, New Delhi. The scholarship exam is being held to select the talented poor children studying in government/aided schools and provide them with quality education. The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme awards 1 lakh meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their drop out at Class 8 and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage. NMMS scholarships is made through the examination conducted by the state government.

Also Read: DU Admissions 2022: Over 59,000 UG seats filled, Check Details Here