Haryana NMMSS 2023 Admit Card Today, Get Direct Link Here To Download Hall Ticket

Haryana NMMS Admit Card 2023: The Board of School Education, Haryana will release the Haryana NMMS scholarship exam admit card today, November 9, 2023. The NMMS scholarship exams are scheduled to be conducted on November 19, 2023. Eligible candidates who have registered for the Haryana NMMS exams 2023 can download the admit card through the link available on the website.

To download the Haryana NMMS 2023 admit card, students are required to log in using the Aadhar card number and date of birth. Candidates must note that the NMMS hall ticket is a mandatory document to be carried by students appearing for the scholarship exams.

Candidates can download the Haryana NMMS 2023 admit card through the link available on the official website of the Haryana Board - bseh.org.in. Students are also advised to visit the official website - scertharyana.gov.in for further details on the scholarship exam.

Steps to Download Haryana NMMS Admit Card 2023

The Haryana NMMS 2023 admit card will be available for download on the official website soon. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given here to download the hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana NMMS 2023

Step 2: Click on the NMMS admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the login credentials in the hall ticket link provided

Step 4: Download the Haryana NMMS 2023 admit card for further reference

Details Mentioned on Haryana NMMS Admit Card

The Haryana NMMS 2023 scholarship admit card will be available for download on the official website. When downloading the admit card for the scholarship exams candidates must check through the following details.

Candidate Name

Roll number/ registration number

Name of exam

Exam centre details

Exam date and time

Reporting time

Instructions for students

Also Read: AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Begin Today, Apply Until November 13