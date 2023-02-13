    Haryana NMMS Scholarship Provisional Result Declared, Get Direct Link Here

    The Haryana NMMS Scholarship result has been released. Candidates can download the result on the official website i.e.scertharyana.gov.in. Check the complete details here

    Updated: Feb 13, 2023 15:54 IST
    Haryana NMMS Scholarship Provisional Result Declared
    Haryana NMMS Scholarship Provisional Result Declared

    NMMS Scholarship Provisional Result Declared:  As per the latest updates, the State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT) has released the result for National Means Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) on the official website i.e. scertharyana.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the NMMS exam can check and download the NMMS Provisional Result. 

    The authorities conducted the NMMSS Exam 2022 on November 20, 2022. The NMMS Scholarship Provisional Result consists of the name of the candidate, district name, roll number, father's name, date of birth, total remark, and school name. Candidates can check out NMMS Preliminary Result 2022 by following the steps below.

    NMMSS Provisional Result 2022 PDF- Click Here

    How to Check NMMS Scholarship Provisional Result 2022?

    The authorities have declared NMMS Scholarship Result 2022 on the official website. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check out the result-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.  scertharyana.gov.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on NMMS Provisional Result 2022

    Step 3: The interim result will appear on the screen

    Step 4: Press Ctrl+F to find out your result

    Step 5: Check and download the result

    About NMMS Scheme

    The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme grants one lakh meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their drop out at Class 8 and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage.

    Under this scheme, 100,000 fresh scholarships of Rs. 12000 per annum are awarded to meritorious students every year at the class IX level, which can be continued up to class Xll. The scheme has been approved for continuation for another 5 years during the period of the 15th Finance Commission cycle from 2O2l-22 to.2025-26.

    However, there are some guidelines have been revised. Candidates can check out the fresh guidelines on the official website i.e. scholarships.gov.in

    Also Read: National Overseas Scholarship 2023: Application to Commence on Feb 15, Check Eligibility, Documents Required Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification