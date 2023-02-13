Haryana NMMS Scholarship Provisional Result Declared, Get Direct Link Here

NMMS Scholarship Provisional Result Declared: As per the latest updates, the State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT) has released the result for National Means Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) on the official website i.e. scertharyana.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the NMMS exam can check and download the NMMS Provisional Result.

The authorities conducted the NMMSS Exam 2022 on November 20, 2022. The NMMS Scholarship Provisional Result consists of the name of the candidate, district name, roll number, father's name, date of birth, total remark, and school name. Candidates can check out NMMS Preliminary Result 2022 by following the steps below.

NMMSS Provisional Result 2022 PDF- Click Here

How to Check NMMS Scholarship Provisional Result 2022?

The authorities have declared NMMS Scholarship Result 2022 on the official website. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check out the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. scertharyana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NMMS Provisional Result 2022

Step 3: The interim result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F to find out your result

Step 5: Check and download the result

About NMMS Scheme

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme grants one lakh meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their drop out at Class 8 and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage.

Under this scheme, 100,000 fresh scholarships of Rs. 12000 per annum are awarded to meritorious students every year at the class IX level, which can be continued up to class Xll. The scheme has been approved for continuation for another 5 years during the period of the 15th Finance Commission cycle from 2O2l-22 to.2025-26.

However, there are some guidelines have been revised. Candidates can check out the fresh guidelines on the official website i.e. scholarships.gov.in

