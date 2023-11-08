Haryana NMMSS 2023 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow, Check Notice PDF Here

Haryana NMMSS 2023: The Board of School Education (BSEH), Haryana will release the admit card of the National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) tomorrow on November 9, 2023. Candidates can download their Haryana NMMSS admit card online at the official website: bseh.org.in. They have to use their Adhaar number and date of birth to download their hall ticket. The admit card can also be downloaded from the official website of SCERT, Haryana at scertharyana.gov.in.

NMMS 2023 will be conducted on November 19 from 11 am to 2 pm. Students must check and verify all the details mentioned on their NMMS 2023-24 hall ticket. If there is any incorrect information, discrepancy, or any doubt related to NMMS hall tickets, they should contact their respective school authorities or state nodal officers.

How to download Haryana NMMSS 2023 Admit Card?

To download the admit card, candidates have to use their Aadhar card number and date of birth. They can follow the steps to download the admit card given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Haryana NMMSS 2023 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the Adhaar number and date of birth

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and save it for future references

Haryana NMMSS 2023

The Haryana National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) written examination will be conducted on November 19, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The Haryana NMMSS exam will be conducted in a single shift- from 11 AM to 2 PM. The examination will comprise questions from the mental ability test and scholastic ability test. Each section will comprise 90 multiple-choice questions and each question will carry one mark.

