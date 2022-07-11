HBSE 10th 12th Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2022 Released, Download BSEH 10th, 12th Date Sheet at bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th 12th Compartment Exam 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the HBSE compartment date sheet 2022 for class 10th and 12th. The board has released HBSE 10th 12th compartment exam date sheet at besh.org.in. Also, students can now apply for the BSEH 10th 12th Compartment exams 2022 till 14th July. As per the announced schedule, HBSE class 10 and 12 compartment exams will be conducted on 28th July 2022.

The board will soon issue the admit card for HBSE 10th 12th compartment exam on the official website. Students can appear for the HBSE 10th 12th compartment exam in one subject only. Haryana Board 10th, 12th compartment exams will be conducted in offline mode. The exam will be held in two shifts from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2 to 4:30 pm.

HBSE 10th Compartment Exam Date 2022

Exam Date Subjects 28th July 2022 English/ Mathematics/ Hindi/ Social Science/ Science/ Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance (All Option) Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Patient care Assistant/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance/ Banking and Insurance/ Multi Skill Foundation Course/ Sanskrit literature/ Sanskrit Grammar

HBSE 12th Compartment Exam Date 2022

Exam Date Subjects 28th July 2022 English (Core/Elective)/ Hindi (Core/Elective)/ English Special in Lieu of Hindi (Core)/ Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Physics/ Economics/ Political Science/ Accountancy/ History/ Chemistry/ Geography/ Biology/ Business Studies/ Physical Education/ Mathematics/ Punjabi/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Public Administration/ Fine Arts (All Options)/ Bio-Technology/ Sociology/ Entrepreneurship/ Retail/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/ Physical Education & Sports/ Beauty & Wellness/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/English/ Military Science/ Agriculture/ Dance(All Options)/ Psychology/ Philosophy, Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance/ Banking and Insurance/ Sanskrit literature/ Sanskrit Grammar

HBSE 10th 12th Compartment/Improvement Exam 2022 Time

The BSEH will conduct the compartment, improvement exam July 2022 for Secondary (Class 10) and Open School students in the morning session from 10 AM to 12:30 PM. Whereas for Senior Secondary (Class 12) and Open School students, the exam will be held in the after-noon session from 2 to 4:30 PM.

HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2022

To appear for the compartmental exam, students must carry their HBSE admit card with a scanned photograph. They should carry their own water bottles and follow all the COVID-19 related protocols as prescribed by the state government. In case of any kind of emergency, students can contact the following:

Telephone: 01664-254604

Whatsapp No: 8816840349

PABX Nos: 01664-244171 to 244176 (Ext. Sr. Secondary Branch-296, Secondary Branch-167, Conduct Branch 161 & 175

Fax No: 01664-244175