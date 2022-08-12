HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Result 2022 Declared, Check Haryana Board Class 10th 12th Result at bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Result 2022 (OUT): Board of School Education, Haryana has announced the HBSE 10th 12th Compartment exam result today on 12th August 2022. The BSEH 10th 12th result is available for download on the official website - bseh.org.in. Students will have to use their roll number or name to check their HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam result 2022.

This year, a total of 65,389 students appeared in the HBSE compartment exam 2022 (academic/open school), out of which, 40,837 are boys and 24,552 are girls. The exam was held across 126 examination centers across the state.

How To Download HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022?

The Haryana class 10th 12th compartment result has been released in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website to download the same. They can go through the steps to know how to check Haryana Board Class 10th 12th improvement exam -

1st Step - Go to the official website of HBSE - bseh.org.in or results.bseh.org.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on 10th, 12th exam result link.

3rd Step - In the login window, enter credentials like roll number and registration number.

4th Step - Submit the details and the compartment result will appear on the screen.

HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 Statistics

As per media reports, the pass percentage in the Haryana Board secondary compartment exam has been recorded at 62.89%, while 63.78% in senior secondary. In the Haryana Board 10th, 12th compartment one-day open school exam, the pass percentage in Class 10 was 70.40%, Class 12 - 67.49%. The 10th, 12th compartment exam was held on a single day on 31st July.

Also Read: Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2022 (Released): Check Maharashtra FYJC Admission Round 2 Results at 11thadmission.org.in