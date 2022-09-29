HBSE 10th 12th Re-appear Exam 2022 From Today Onwards, Check Exam Instructions and Details Here

HBSE Re-Appear Examination: Haryana Board of School Education is conducting the HBSE Re-Appear examinations for the Academic/ Open School Full imp/ Partial imp/ Additional/re-appear students. The exams will be conducted from today - September 29 to October 17, 2022. The exams are being conducted in a single session from 2:00 P.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Students who are appearing for the HBSE re-appear exams must carry their re-appear exam admit card with them. The admit card needs to be shown at the exam centre on the exam day. Candidates who are yet to download the HBSE 10th and 12th re-appear admit card can visit the official website and download the admit card through the link available on the official website.

HBSE Re-Appear Exam Schedule - Direct Link

Instructions for Exam Day

Differently Able, Blind candidates, Dyslexic & Spastic candidates, Deaf & Dumb candidates, Benchmarks Disabilities, Permanently disabled who cannot appear for the exams on their own will be provided with amanuensis along with an extra time of 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper.

Candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination only with a valid Admit Card and scanned photograph.

Calculators & Mobile Phones are not permitted in the Examination Hall,

The instructions issued to appear for the exams are to be strictly adhered to by the candidates and all the candidates are required to follow the instructions of the government for covid-19.

