HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Announced?: Know BSEH Haryana Board Results Expected in June at bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Announced?: As rumours and speculations continue to bother students, one question that has been echoing among students is Kab Aayega Haryana Board Results 2022? But the answer to this question is not that easy to find, as the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has not formally declared any specific date for the announcement of HBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2022. Local reporters who are in contact with HBSE Officials based in Bhiwani have suggested that the Haryana 10th, 12th Results 2022 will be declared in June 2022 itself.

But, with no clear date or deadline available, students are finding it hard to get verified and authentic updates about Haryana Board Results 2022. To help them get the latest updates about BSEH 10th, 12th Results, a direct link to a page which is a one-stop for results related updates is placed below. Students can register themselves on this page to get news and updates about Haryana Board 10th, 12th Results 2022.

HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Declaration Date

While no clear date has been announced for Haryana 10th, 12th Result 2022 so far, sources close to the board say that both Secondary and Senior Secondary Results will be announced in June month. With the evaluation process nearly completed and the final processing of HBSE Result Data in its final stages, Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 Results must be declared soon. Tentatively, students can expect HBSE 12th Results 2022 to be declared in the 2nd week of June while the Haryana 10th Result 2022 for Secondary Class students is expected in the 3rd Week of June. Some media agencies have also gone on to give an expected date for the same saying Haryana Class 12 Results will be out by 15th June and will be closely followed by HBSE 10th Results being declared around 20th June 2022.

Class Expected Date Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 20th June 2022 Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 15th June 2022

However, students should keep in mind that the dates given in the table above are merely speculative and have not been confirmed by the Board or any of the BSEH officials. The final date for Haryana Board Results 2022 will be declared soon and notified on the official website - bseh.org.in.

