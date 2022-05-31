Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Announced?: Know BSEH Haryana Board Results Expected in June at bseh.org.in

    HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Announced?: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to declare BSEH Board Exam Results for Class 10 and 12 Students Soon. Know When Haryana 10th, 12th Results will be declared online via the official website - bseh.org.in.

    Updated: May 31, 2022 16:08 IST
    HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Announced?
    HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Announced?

    HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Announced?: As rumours and speculations continue to bother students, one question that has been echoing among students is Kab Aayega Haryana Board Results 2022? But the answer to this question is not that easy to find, as the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has not formally declared any specific date for the announcement of HBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2022. Local reporters who are in contact with HBSE Officials based in Bhiwani have suggested that the Haryana 10th, 12th Results 2022 will be declared in June 2022 itself.

    But, with no clear date or deadline available, students are finding it hard to get verified and authentic updates about Haryana Board Results 2022. To help them get the latest updates about BSEH 10th, 12th Results, a direct link to a page which is a one-stop for results related updates is placed below. Students can register themselves on this page to get news and updates about Haryana Board 10th, 12th Results 2022.

    Get HBSE 12th Result 2022 Updates - Register Now

    Get HBSE 10th Result 2022 Updates - Register Now

    HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Declaration Date

    While no clear date has been announced for Haryana 10th, 12th Result 2022 so far, sources close to the board say that both Secondary and Senior Secondary Results will be announced in June month. With the evaluation process nearly completed and the final processing of HBSE Result Data in its final stages, Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 Results must be declared soon. Tentatively, students can expect HBSE 12th Results 2022 to be declared in the 2nd week of June while the Haryana 10th Result 2022 for Secondary Class students is expected in the 3rd Week of June. Some media agencies have also gone on to give an expected date for the same saying Haryana Class 12 Results will be out by 15th June and will be closely followed by HBSE 10th Results being declared around 20th June 2022.

    Class

    Expected Date

    Haryana Board 10th Result 2022

    20th June 2022

    Haryana Board 12th Result 2022

    15th June 2022

    However, students should keep in mind that the dates given in the table above are merely speculative and have not been confirmed by the Board or any of the BSEH officials. The final date for Haryana Board Results 2022 will be declared soon and notified on the official website - bseh.org.in.

    Also Read: HBSE Haryana Board Result 2022: BSEH 10th, 12th Results Expected Soon, Check Latest Updates Shared by Officials Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories