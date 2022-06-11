HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: BSEH to announce Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Results Next Week at bseh.org

HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Update: Kab Aayega Haryana Board Result? This is one question that has been bothering students waiting for HBSE 10th Result 2022 and HBSE 12th Result 2022. As per the latest update, Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared soon. Sources close to the Bhiwani office of the Haryana Board have suggested that the Haryana Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 are likely to be announced next week. While the date of the HBSE 10th Result and HBSE 12th Result remains a mystery, one thing that has been confirmed is that BSEH Haryana Board Results will be declared online at bseh.org.in.

When will BSEH declare HBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 online?

According to the latest update, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to declare the Haryana 10th Result 2022 and HBSE 12th Result 2022 in the coming days. Most likely, the HBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be announced next week. Haryana Board Bhiwani office has been tight-lipped about the BSEH Results 2022, but sources have hinted that the HBSE 10th Result and HBSE 12th Result will be declared on separate dates. Sources have claimed that HBSE 12th Result might be released on 13th June 2022 while the Class 10 result could be released on 15th June 2022. However, students should keep in mind that these are merely indicative and that final dates will soon be announced by the Board.

5 Lakh Students to Receive Haryana 10th, 12th Results

Tentative estimates suggest that the Haryana Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 are awaited by nearly 5 lakh students. Of the total, around 2 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 exam and are waiting for the HBSE Senior Secondary Results. On the other hand, Class 10 exams have been attempted by around 3 lakh students. With over 5 lakh students awaiting results and no clear information about the HBSE Haryana Board Result 2022 Date, it is important for the students to have a trusted source of information for the students. To help students find and get the necessary details about Haryana Board 10th, 12th Results 2022, we have created two dedicated pages where you will find everything about the examination and upcoming results. Students can find the links to these pages below and can bookmark them and visit them from time to time to get the latest updates about HBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022.

