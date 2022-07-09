HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022 Application Last Date Extended, Apply at bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022: As per the recent updates, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has extended the last date to fill the online application form for the Haryana Board supplementary exam of Class 10 and 12. Students can apply for HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary exam till 14th July 2022. They will be able to fill the application form for HBSE 10th, 12th supplementary exam at bseh.org.in.

Chairman of Haryana School Education Board, Dr Jagbir Singh and Haryana Board HBSE Secretary, Shri Krishna Kumar, while conveying to the media, told that for the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) educational examination, July-2022, the last date was fixed as 7th July 2022 with a late fee of Rs 1000 for the candidates.

How To Apply for HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022?

To fill out the application form of Haryana Board 10th and 12th Supplementary exam, students will have to visit the official website - bseh.org.in. They need to click on the link that reads - Apply Online form for Secondary, Sr. Secondary (HOS). Further, they will have to log-in with user ID and password and fill in the detailed application form. Now, pay the application fee and submit the HBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam form.

HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2022 Official Notice

As per media reports it has been informed that "The last date to apply for the secondary and senior secondary supplementary exam July 2022 was fixed as July 7, 2022, with a late fee of Rs 1000. Keeping in view the future of the students, the last date to apply for the examination has been extended to July 14, 2022. Candidates should make sure to fill out their application form at the link given on the Board's website www.bseh.org.in."

HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022

The Haryana Board Class 12th result 2022 was announced on 15th June while Class 10 result was declared on 17th June. The pass percentage in Haryana Board Class 12 result 2022 is recorded at 87.08% while that of Class 10 is recorded at 73.18%.