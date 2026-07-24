Aurangabad Bench of Justice Nitin Suryawanshi and Justice Abasaheb Shinde directed to produce the original response sheets of the three candidates. In the order, the court said, “Issue notice to the respondents, returnable on July 7, 2026. Respondents are directed to produce the petitioners’ answer sheets on the next date. List the matters in urgent category.”

NEET Paper Leak Row: Mumbai High Court has ordered the Central Government and NEET exam conducting body, National Testing Agency, to produce the original NEET answer and response sheet of three candidates who took the exam. The aspirants have pointed out that there are discrepancies in the two answer sheets released by NTA after the results declared on July 16, 2026. Apparently, the total marks in the OMR sheet released earlier were higher than the ones in the final answer key.

The petitioner Hricha Deshpande appeared for the re-NEET exam and said she should have scored at least 619 marks according to her calculations after the OMR sheet release. Later, she received another OMR sheet by NTA which showed answers that gave her only 280 marks. She also said that when she mentioned about the discrepancies to the concerned authorities, no action was taken and rather on July 16, NTA finalised her score and released the NEET results with the erroneous sheet.

According to Deshpande’s plea, “Since no discrepancies were found during this online viewing of the OMR, the Petitioner being convinced that the OMR flashed bore her accurate details and responses tendered by her, she approved the OMR. Subsequently, on July 15, at 5:44 PM, she received an email from NTA enclosing an OMR sheet corresponding to her application and roll number, but the attached OMR was materially different, incomplete, and reflected a drastically lower number of attempted responses in Physics and Chemistry than the OMR earlier viewed on the portal. This discrepancy experienced by the Petitioner was immediately pointed out by email to NTA on by 11:34 PM. Despite this prompt grievance before declaration of result, the Respondents proceeded to publish the final answer key and result on July 16.”