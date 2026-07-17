Himachal Government Schools to Adopt CBSE Curriculum from Next Academic Session - CM Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announces the introduction of CBSE curriculum in government schools to improve education quality, specially in rural areas. 151 schools will adopt the CBSE pattern starting from next academic session.
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the Himachal Government is introducing the CBSE curriculum in government schools. Solan’s Doon Assembly Constituency has already upgraded to the CBSE pattern with three government schools. The introduction of the CBSE curriculum in schools will make sure the quality education for students. Education Minister Rohit Thakur has said that 151 government schools in Himachal Pradesh granted the CBSE affiliation to follow the CBSE curriculum from the coming academic year.
"Three government schools in the Doon Assembly constituency have already been upgraded to the CBSE pattern, enabling students, particularly from rural areas, to access quality education at nominal fees compared to the high cost of CBSE education in private schools," Sukhu said. Additionally, he said that teachers are already been appointed and recruiting process for more teachers is still going on. The Government has committed to made sure for balanced and inclusive education and health with keeping this as the top priority. The development projects are going to modernise both sectors.
The CM, passed the remarks while having an interaction with the delegates from the Doon Legislative Assembly constituency in Solan district, led by MLA Ram Kumar, which called on him to raise various developmental demands. Mentioning the initiatives in the constituency, Sukhu said an SDM office at Baddi, a 100-bedded hospital and a Public Works Department (PWD) Division had been established, significantly strengthening the region's administrative and healthcare infrastructure.
Ram Kumar thanked the CM for the opening of new six-seven government offices for fulfilling the announcements for that area. Additionally he requested for financial support to improve the road connectivity, build stadium and invited the CM to visit the constituency.
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Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.