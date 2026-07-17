Himachal Government Schools to Adopt CBSE Curriculum from Next Academic Session - CM Sukhu

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the Himachal Government is introducing the CBSE curriculum in government schools. Solan’s Doon Assembly Constituency has already upgraded to the CBSE pattern with three government schools. The introduction of the CBSE curriculum in schools will make sure the quality education for students. Education Minister Rohit Thakur has said that 151 government schools in Himachal Pradesh granted the CBSE affiliation to follow the CBSE curriculum from the coming academic year.

"Three government schools in the Doon Assembly constituency have already been upgraded to the CBSE pattern, enabling students, particularly from rural areas, to access quality education at nominal fees compared to the high cost of CBSE education in private schools," Sukhu said. Additionally, he said that teachers are already been appointed and recruiting process for more teachers is still going on. The Government has committed to made sure for balanced and inclusive education and health with keeping this as the top priority. The development projects are going to modernise both sectors.