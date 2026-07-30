Himachal Pradesh Government Schools to Remain Open on Independence Day 2026; Education Department Issues New Directive

Himachal Pradesh government schools will remain open on August 15, 2026, for Independence Day celebrations. Check the latest Education Department directive, activities, attendance details, and what students need to know.

The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has ordered all the government schools in the state to remain open on Independence Day, August 15, 2026, despite the day being a national holiday. The decision has been taken to ensure a grand celebration of the 79th Independence Day of the country in all the schools. Students, teachers and staff can take active participation in the patriotic celebrations and this will help students understand the value of Independence Day. According to the official notice, all the government schools in the state have been asked to organise flag-hoisting ceremonies, the National Anthem, patriotic songs, cultural programmes, speeches, and other activities for the celebration. School authorities have also been directed to ensure maximum student participation and make the celebrations meaningful.

Why will Government Schools Remain Open on August 15? Independence Day is a national holiday but the Himachal Pradesh Government has asked all the government education institutions to remain open on August 15, 2026 for Independence Day celebrations. Regular classroom teaching is not expected to take place, and students will attend school only to participate in the official programme organised by their respective institutions. Principals, teachers, non-teaching staff, and students are expected to be present for the Independence Day programme. Detailed instructions regarding attendance and local arrangements may be issued by district education authorities. Himachal Pradesh Government Schools to Remain Open on August 15: Official NOTICE What Activities Can Schools Organise? Schools have been instructed to celebrate Independence Day with a range of patriotic events, they can celebrate it from the below mentioned points: