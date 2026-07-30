Himachal Pradesh Government Schools to Remain Open on Independence Day 2026; Education Department Issues New Directive
Himachal Pradesh government schools will remain open on August 15, 2026, for Independence Day celebrations. Check the latest Education Department directive, activities, attendance details, and what students need to know.
The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has ordered all the government schools in the state to remain open on Independence Day, August 15, 2026, despite the day being a national holiday. The decision has been taken to ensure a grand celebration of the 79th Independence Day of the country in all the schools. Students, teachers and staff can take active participation in the patriotic celebrations and this will help students understand the value of Independence Day.
According to the official notice, all the government schools in the state have been asked to organise flag-hoisting ceremonies, the National Anthem, patriotic songs, cultural programmes, speeches, and other activities for the celebration. School authorities have also been directed to ensure maximum student participation and make the celebrations meaningful.
Why will Government Schools Remain Open on August 15?
Independence Day is a national holiday but the Himachal Pradesh Government has asked all the government education institutions to remain open on August 15, 2026 for Independence Day celebrations. Regular classroom teaching is not expected to take place, and students will attend school only to participate in the official programme organised by their respective institutions.
Principals, teachers, non-teaching staff, and students are expected to be present for the Independence Day programme. Detailed instructions regarding attendance and local arrangements may be issued by district education authorities.
Himachal Pradesh Government Schools to Remain Open on August 15: Official NOTICE
What Activities Can Schools Organise?
Schools have been instructed to celebrate Independence Day with a range of patriotic events, they can celebrate it from the below mentioned points:
- National Flag hoisting
- Singing of the National Anthem
- Patriotic songs and cultural performances
- Speeches highlighting India's freedom struggle
- Student participation in patriotic competitions
- Awareness programmes promoting national unity and constitutional values
The Education Department has asked school heads to ensure that the celebrations are conducted with enthusiasm and in accordance with government guidelines.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.