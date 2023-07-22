HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Ends on July 25; Apply Soon at amruhp.ac.in

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU) has started the NEET UG counselling registrations today: July 20, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the medical entrance exam are eligible to participate in the seat allotment process. The Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU) conducts the counselling process in place of the Himachal Pradesh Department of Medical Education (DME).

As per the HP NEET UG Counslling 2023 schedule, the deadline for candidates to complete the application form and pay the fees is July 25 up to 12.00 PM. The provisional merit list, categorized by candidates, will be released on July 27, followed by the publication of the final category-wise merit list on July 28.

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 for medical seats begins on July 29

During the first round of counseling, from July 29 to 31 until 11:59 pm, candidates can select their preferences for courses and colleges for provisional seat allocation. The provisional seat allocation list for the first round will be announced on August 3, and the final list will be published on August 5.

Candidates who receive allotted courses and colleges can complete their enrollment between August 7 and 8. Furthermore, on August 10, the list of vacant seats will be made public for consideration in any subsequent rounds of counseling or allocation.

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Second round to begin on Aug 13

The counseling process consists of three rounds. For the second round, candidates are required to fill a fresh online counseling form from August 13 to 16. The second provisional merit list will be available on August 18, followed by the final merit list on August 21.

Between August 22 and 24, candidates can provide their choices and course preferences. The provisional seat allocation list for the second round will be published on August 26, while the final seat allocation list will be released on August 30. Candidates who receive allotted seats can report to their designated colleges from September 1 to 4.

HP medical counseling: Third round to begin on September 8

The availability of vacant seats after the second round will be disclosed on September 5. Subsequently, the provisional merit list for the third round will be published on September 8, with the final merit list being released on September 9.

From September 10 to 13, students can indicate their preferences for courses and colleges. The provisional allotment list for the third round will be made public on September 16, followed by the final seat allotment list on September 18.

Candidates who are allotted seats in the third round can report to their designated colleges from September 20 to 21. The list of vacant seats after the third round will be displayed on September 22.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice filling and locking begins at mcc.nic.in, get direct link here