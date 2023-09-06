Himachal Pradesh NMMSS 2023 Registration Date Extended; Check Who Can Apply Here

Himachal Pradesh NMMSS 2023: State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has extended the last date to register for the HP National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS). Now, eligible candidates can register till September 25, 2023, up to 11.59 PM. The deadline has been extended so that maximum students can take advantage of the scholarship.

The official notification reads, “It is brought to your kind notice that in view of unprecedented weather conditions which have caused great havoc to connectivity the last date for online applying for NMMSS Examination 2023-24 to be held on 26th November 2023 for the students studying in Class VIII for all GMSs/GHSs/GSSSs of Himachal Pradesh in current year i.e. 2023-24 has been extended so that maximum students can be benefitted.”

What is Exam Date of Himachal Pradesh NMMSS 2023?

Himachal Pradesh NMMS 2023 exam will be held on November 26, 2023. Students studying in Class 8th for all GMSs/GHSs/GSSSs of Himachal Pradesh in the current year.

Under this scheme, a scholarship of Rs 1000 per month is awarded to 832 students of Himachal Pradesh provided that they fulfill the eligibility requirements in the NMMS examination.

Who Can Apply for Himachal Pradesh NMMSS 2023 Exam?

Candidates can check the eligibility requirements below:

Eligibility Criteria:

Any student, studying in class VIII in a Govt. /Local Body /95% Govt-aided-private school for the session 2023-24, whose parental annual income from all sources is not more than Rs. 3,50,000 is eligible to appear in this exam. He/she must have scored at least 55% marks in class VII. There is, however, a relaxation of 5% marks for SC/ST students. The candidates applying under the PCG category will have to attach relevant certificates from the competent authorities in standard formats. He/She will be awarded the scholarship for the next four years i.e. Class IX to XII, only if he/she continues to study in a Govt. /Local Body /95% Govt-aided-private school. The awardees should get a minimum of 60% marks in class 10 for the continuation of the scholarship (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST candidates) in the next higher classes. For continuing the scholarship in classes 10 and 12, the awardees should get clear promotion from class 9 to class 10 and from class 11 to class 12 on the first attempt.

