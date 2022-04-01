Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Himachal Pradesh Open School Class 10 Special Exams 2022 Rescheduled, Check Revised HP SOS Date Here

    The HP open school class 10 special exams for the Maths paper have been rescheduled. The HP SOS special Mathematics paper will be held on 22nd April 2022. Check updates here 

    Created On: Apr 1, 2022 11:39 IST
    Modified on: Apr 1, 2022 11:40 IST

    HPSOS Special Exams 2022

    HP SOS Special Exams 2022: As per the recent updates, Himachal Pradesh Open School Board has rescheduled the special exams dates for the Class 10 Mathematics exams. The HP SOS special exam will be held on 22nd April 2022. The paper will be held between 1:45 and 5 pm. The remaining examinations of the class 10th and deposit two classes of the State Open School will be conducted as per the date list issued by the board. 

    Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) Exam

    Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Special exam was scheduled to be held on 16th April 2022. The decision to change the HPBOSE class 10th exam for open school was taken following the requests from students who want to appear in the special category improvement examination. The HPSOS Class 10 special exams can be taken by students who missed want to improve their scores obtained in the exams previously.

    COVID-19 Protocols To Be Followed 

    As per an official statement, students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly and should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers without it they will not be allowed in the exam. The HPSOS question papers and answer booklets will be provided to the students 15 minutes before the start of the exams to facilitate the students. 

    HPSOS Class 8th and 10th Exam 2022 

    The HPSOS exam for Classes 8 and 10 are scheduled to start on 7th April 2022, while the board exams for Class 12 will begin on 6th April as per HPBOSE notification. The Class 10 exams are scheduled to end by 20th April 2022. The exam timing for all classes is between 1:45 and 5 pm. 

    HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 

    Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the revised date sheets for Class 10 and 12 Term 2 board exams 2022. As per the revised schedule, the term 2 exams for HP Board plus two is being held from 22nd March to 13th April, while the HPBOSE Class 10 term 2 exams have started from 26th March and will conclude on 13th April 2022. Students can check and download the Himachal Pradesh Board 10th, 12th term 2 time table at - hpbose.org. 

